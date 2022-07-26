For the past couple of weeks, the Biden Administration has flooded airwaves and publications on a rhetorical media blitz, insisting that there is no recession coming, despite clear evidence to the contrary. In doing so, they’ve waged a linguistic assault on the very definition of a recession.

An economic recession is commonly defined as a period of economic decline that is identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters. Now, estimates for second quarter GDP are due Thursday, and many project that the U.S. will fall into the thumb rule for a recession.

Call it whatever you want, but the economy is in shambles, largely due to a lethal formula that is Keynesian Federal Reserve policy and the “Great Reset” agenda that is being pursued by our ruling class.

But our regime, having embraced full Bread and Circuses mode, appears to be instead focused on this “thumb rule” rhetorical opening. They want to reframe the discussion and challenge the commonly understood definition of a recession.

It’s a tried and true tactic. Plus, they know they can get away with it, and this administration has the advantage of a subservient corporate press that will just regurgitate whatever they say.

It has certainly worked in the past. The past two years of COVID Mania have been littered with assaults on definitions.

Who are the "experts" to you? What is "The Science," anyway? Are you spreading “disinformation” and "misinformation” about COVID-19 or the war between Russia and Ukraine?

Remember, these are the same people that told you that an experimental gene therapy (designed in part by Moderna, a government-backed company that used to be called ModeRNA Therapeutics) is in fact a miracle cure sterilizing vaccine. If they told you it was instead an experimental gene therapy, would you really have been so eager to get your “primary series” starter pack?

Speaking of your primary series, remember when “fully vaccinated” meant two shots, and the end of your relationship with the gene juice? Well, now we’re on shots four (and five coming in the Fall). Just don’t call it shots four and five. “Fully vaccinated and twice boosted” is the proper terminology, according to the brain trust over at the CDC and FDA, even though it makes no actual sense.

Moreover, they tell you that getting perpetually injected with the same formula of this gene therapy is the key to a positive health outcome, in addition to locking yourself in your home and wearing a soiled piece of cloth on your face all day. It’s “The Science” and the government knows best!

They tell you that Vladimir Putin is responsible for this administration’s own controlled demolition on reliable energy. “Putin’s Price Hike!”

They tell you that there is a “Climate Emergency,” without actually defining what the emergency is. Oh, the weather is changing, and it’s time for you to hand over some more liberty to the government. They’ll fix the climate dial for you. Just eat the soy and the bugs and live on tried and true windmill power!

They tell you that Anthony Fauci is the “nation’s foremost infectious disease expert,” despite being a grant making, paper pushing administrative government bureaucrat for his entire career.

The American ruling class currently personify a group of shady used car salesmen. They are a cartel of scammers and snake oil salesmen, and they have their eyes on the objective: the removal of our fundamental freedoms at the lowest cost possible.

