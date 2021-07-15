Team Reason: building the resistance to COVID Mania (with Justin Hart)

Today on the Dossier Podcast, I had a great conversation with my friend Justin Hart. He’s the founder of Rational Ground, a publication and information center for informative COVID-19 data and facts. Justin and his colleagues have been critical to building the “Team Reason” coalition that provided the data-based case for human freedom, and against lockdowns, mask mandates, and the like. Here’s some of the story about how Americans were able to access facts and data outside of the “public health” totalitarian filter.