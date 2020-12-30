Taking ownership: The Western world is responsible for our own COVID-19 self-destruction 

As America and the West as a whole struggles to regain its economic and societal foothold through our self-inflicted, perpetual coronavirus crisis, China will round out 2020 with another impressive year of booming growth. China will end the year as the only major power that has seen economic growth in 2020. And Beijing forecasts an astounding 8.4% GDP boost in 2021.

What separates China from the rest of us is simple: China did not buy what it was selling. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) put an end to their internal corona hysteria over 9 months ago, with a simple, sweeping notice. In March, they declared that the situation related to the novel coronavirus in Wuhan was over, along with pretty much the entirety of their epidemic countrywide. The problem had been solved, and that was that. Case closed. No further questions. Did China at that point recognize that COVID-19 was not worthy of the hype? That much remains very unclear. What we do know, for a fact, is that China flipped the switch on their societal and economic machine back to 100% in March of 2020, and they never looked back. China has been open for business for almost a year, while the West remains at a snail’s pace on the economic productivity front.

China’s external message to the world was very different from their internal communications. Beijing told us, the West, that the coronavirus was a very serious threat, and we should model our response after theirs if we wanted to get the situation under control. For reasons unknown, the vast majority of the West accepted China’s premise and recommendations without hesitation. Throughout the West, we continue to implement these catastrophic, pseudoscientific policies, which are all variations of the infamous Wuhan lockdown. Masks, lockdowns, curfews and the like, the so-called “new science” on COVID-19, all have origin points in China.

Some China hawks in Western society seem to be under the impression that we can just blame China for all of the problems of 2020, because China was responsible for “unleashing” the coronavirus — which, as a reminder, infects people with a disease that has a 99.9% recovery rate — on the world. While that might be true, at some point, we need to take ownership of the present situation.

Yes, China is to blame for allegedly allowing the virus to escape from their laboratories, but China is not to blame for our destructive, continuing response to the virus. But for a select few states, the American worker has been absolutely crushed under the weight of the boot of his own government. There are 30 million small businesses in the United States, and many of them are on their last legs, because of policies that have nothing to do with China, and everything to do with the politicians in this country that have revealed themselves as power-drunk aspiring tyrants.

The Chinese Communist Party is not responsible for Gavin Newsom, Andrew Cuomo, Mike Dewine, JB Pritzker, Muriel Bowser, Phil Murphy, & countless others on all levels of government imprisoning their own citizens in their homes on December 30th of 2020. Simply put, the expiration date for the “China did this!” rallying cry occurred many months ago.

China indeed planted the seed for global corona hysteria, and the CCP continues to agitate about the supposed dangers of COVID-19. However, it is long past time to look inward and take responsibility for the economic and societal catastrophe inflicted by our own representatives and “public health experts” in government, academia, and other “elite” groups in our society. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have been responsible for far more damage to tens of millions of American livelihoods than a handful of shadowy propagandists in Beijing. It’s easy to blame the outsider for our problems. It’s much more difficult, honest, and productive to focus on what we can do to right our ship stateside.

China flourished in 2020 because they quashed the corona madness at the beginning of the year and never looked back. The CCP is responsible for many troubling activities around the world, but they are not responsible for internal decisions made by Americans, supposedly for the benefit of Americans. As 2020 comes to a close, it’s time for us to do more than just shake our collective fists at China, while pretending our leaders share no blame in this self-inflicted catastrophe. It’s time to hold American officials’ feet to the fire, and demand that they are held responsible for continually, recklessly pursuing policies that have resulted in mass economic and societal ruin. China is not responsible for transforming the United States into a nation that more closely resembles Beijing as each day passes. If we want to maintain our republic, and Western society as a whole, we need to remember the principles that we stand for, and reject the dictates coming down from maniacal politicians and bureaucrats who seek to slowly chip away at our individual liberties.

