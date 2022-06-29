Snake Oil: the most vaxxed country in Europe now has its worst COVID outcomes
Are those two things related?
Virtually every single adult in Portugal has taken at least two doses of “miracle cure” COVID vaccine, with the vast majority “boosted” as well. Yet this month, the most vaxxed country in Europe has consistently reported its worst outcomes.
Portugal remains the European Union country with the most new cases of Covid-19 per million inhabitants in the last seven days and is second in the world. #COVID19 #health #SARSCoV2 #portugalnews Portugal EU country with the most new Covid-19 casesPortugal remains the European Union (EU) country with the most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection per million inhabitants in the last seven days and is second in the world in this indicator.theportugalnews.com
Once thought to be the best positioned nation in Europe to deal with future bouts with the coronavirus, a nuclear bomb of reality has hit Lisbon.
Out of all the countries in Europe, “Portugal has experienced the most dramatic wave,” The Guardian reports. “With infections per million remaining at a seven-day average of 2,043 on Monday – the second highest new case rate in the world.”
It appears the “miracle cure” vaccines have not only not failed to curb the COVID issue, but has potentially made it worse.