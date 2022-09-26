Sure, financial markets and national currencies are imploding worldwide, but the military industrial regime needs to keep churning, and that means pumping more money into the Slava Slush Fund.

As the government continues its expansion into all aspects of our lives, Congress has again run into a debt ceiling wall. Despite trillions and trillions of dollars in money printing over the last couple of years, the empire is again low on funds, with a prospective “government shutdown” looming.

Although we have been told that the situation is dire, there always seems to be money available for the Slava Slush Fund.

Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, I mean, Zelensky, needs our support!

Negotiations between lobbyists and congressional leadership have resulted in an agreement to allocate another $12 billion to Ukraine, and the vote is set for Tuesday, according to reports. In displaying a healthy appetite for funding inter slavic proxy wars 5,000 miles away from America’s shores, Congress is delivering more than the $11.7 billion that the Biden White House requested.

The new infusion makes for over $80 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars authorized for Ukraine thus far, The Dossier has calculated, in combining legislative and executive allocations to Ukraine.

A significant chunk of the funds has been deployed to defense contractors to procure munitions, following the dismantling of the U.S. military for the Kiev war effort. The Biden White House has also used executive branch funds to prop up the Zelensky government and protect Kiev’s struggling economy.

According to the AP, the funds in the expected funding bill will only last approximately 3 months, and Congress will have to pump more money into the system in December.

If Congress fails to pass a funding bill by Friday (spoiler alert: they’ll pass a bill), the government will not actually shut down. All a “government shut down” means is that they must temporarily discontinue all services deemed non-essential. Of course, the notion of downsizing the bureaucracy horrifies legislators, and they will do everything necessary to make sure the uniparty remains a well fed, unaccountable enterprise.

Share