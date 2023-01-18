The World Economic Forum is currently hosting its annual meeting in Davos, where the world’s ruling class has gathered to plot new ways to convince all of us to surrender our liberties and comply with their latest tyrannical demands.

As the narrative and ideas shop of the global “elite,” the WEF’s annual Davos meeting serves as an opportunity for these aspiring feudalists to hatch new plots in an in person, closed door, invite only environment, surrounded only by allies, sycophants, and an aligned corporate press.

Last week, The Dossier acquired the entire list of individuals who will be attending Davos, in addition to all of the government officials who will be speaking there, and you can find that here.

Here’s what you missed from the first few days of Klaus Schwab’s confab in Switzerland thus far: