Same junk, different name: Novavax will pursue indefinite boosting, and there's no trial data on Omicron
Prior to COVID Mania, Novavax and its competitors had never brought a product to market
This “expert” panel, which again and again has presented a green light for mRNA injections for young children, has concluded that Novavax’s product is a worthy COVID vaccine. Why? Because they say so.
Should the Maryland-based company receive FDA clearance, they will become the 4th company in the U.S. — and the first since February 2021 — to enter the COVID vaccine government gravy train.
Don’t expect Novavax to be the cure for a coronavirus that you were looking for. There’s several reasons why you should expect this product to work as poorly as the rest of them.
Novavax was designed for the original COVID strain
The Novavax COVID-19 shot was designed in early 2020 and has not been updated to combat any current variants. This is also true for the Pfizer and Moderna shots, which were designed on an mRNA platform, and never updated.
Novavax is not a “traditional” vaccine
Perhaps the most prevalent marketing behind Novavax advances the claim that the product is a more traditional vaccine, akin to an inactivated vaccine that is associated with a Flu shot.
This idea is presented to the public with the hopes that “vaccine hesitant” individuals will take Novavax shots instead of the ostensible more edgy mRNA shots.
But in reality, the Novavax shot does not contain the traditional inactivated virus. It is usually defined as a subunit protein shot.
It’s not mRNA, but it’s also not traditional or “normal” in the sense that most understand.
Novavax has never brought a product to market
Similar to their competitors in Moderna and BioNTech, Novavax has never brought a product to market. That didn’t stop the government from investing $1.6 billion in taxpayer funds in the company.
In its 33 year history, Novavax has attempted to bring a handful of products to market, including Ebola and Flu vaccines, but the company never succeeded prior to COVID Mania. They have zero track record of success, safety, and/or efficacious products.
The Novavax shot, like mRNA COVID injections, has a demonstrated increased risk for heart inflammation
Stat News
Myocarditis is not just a Novavax side effect. It remains a major issue among the experimental mRNA injections sold by Pfizer and Moderna.
Much to the delight of depraved Pfizer and Moderna executives, if the myocarditis narrative can stick to Novavax, it could sink their potential market share. After the FDA advisory committee published their concerns, the stock market reacted negatively to Novavax, despite the green light for an FDA emergency use authorization.
More boosters
There is no trial data on Omicron variant
The shot was developed over two years ago, and it has not been tested for Omicron. The FDA said in a statement:
And yet, the stellar advisory committee approved it anyway.
Not a cure
The Novavax shot has been approved in several countries already and their inhabitants have not become immune from COVID-19 or cured of a disease.
Although there are dozens of different COVID “vaccines” available throughout the world, none have demonstrated a discernible difference in outcomes. In reality, this is just another questionable pharmaceutical product that joins the endless and continuing list of questionable pharmaceutical products on the market.
