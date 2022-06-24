[Buy the dip with the best Bitcoin exchange in the world, Swan Bitcoin. They’ll give you $10 in free Bitcoin when you sign up with my link.]

After two years of supporting lockdowns, coercing experimental pharmaceutical injections, and pursuing other forms of relentless invasions of privacy and fundamental rights, the “Free World” has suddenly awakened to condemn the Supreme Court’s monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Roe v Wade’s previous precedent mandated federal abortion. The new ruling now allows states to set their own abortion policies.

The decision greatly upset the global ruling class, especially the progressive globalist leaders of the “free world.” These heads of state made it known to the world exactly how outraged they were about this kerfuffle.

Amazingly, they claimed the mantle of human rights, as if the previous two years of their authoritarian rule never happened, and advertised these “human rights” as a necessity in preserving a free society.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who sicced his secret police on peaceful protesters and prevented free movement for the unvaccinated, was the first of many to defend the “right of women to choose what to do with their own bodies.”

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, another world leader who locked down his country for 2 years and forced his citizens to take experimental pharmaceutical injections, also had strong opinions on the matter.

“I’ve got to tell you I think it’s a big step backwards. I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view,” Johnson said.

It is “one of the darkest days for women ‘s rights in my life,” said Scotland’ s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The politician earned the nickname the “power mad COVID queen” for how she relentlessly targeted civil liberties.

“We can not take any right for granted,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, via translation. “Social achievements are always in danger of being turned back and their protection must be daily. Women must be able to decide freely about their lives.”

Sanchez pursued ultra restrictive lockdowns for the past two years.

“Abortion is a fundamental right for all women,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a translated Twitter post. “It must be defended. I express my solidarity with the women whose freedoms are being challenged today by the United States Supreme Court.”

Macron advanced ruthless lockdowns and mandatory jab policies.

Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, previously engaged in the matter when the ruling was being deliberated. She forced her country into a two year self-siege, and later opened up travel so that she wouldn’t look like a hypocrite for giving Harvard’s commencement keynote.