Air Force Master Sgt. Nick Kupper is just one of the thousands of active service members fighting for his right to refuse the Pentagon’s unlawful order to take experimental emergency use authorization mRNA shots.

Kupper has now served 19 years in the Air Force, which means he’s less than a year away from reaching a pension. Yet he’s now facing the prospect of being forced out of the military for not complying with the Biden Administration’s unlawful order. His religious exemption request, like all other similar requests from active service members who want to continue serving in the military (only those who agreed to retire are being granted religious exemptions), were swiftly denied. He is currently protected by a temporary judicial injunction.

Appealing through the proper channels, Master Sgt Kupper alleged that the Air Force violated protocol by removing the chain of command from the mRNA mandate exemption process. He then filed an Inspector General complaint, which was swiftly denied. When they closed his case, their office said he had to file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to see their findings.

This is the relevant portion of the response that he received this week to that FOIA.

“We found no indication of misconduct by [Air Force] Secretary [Frank] Kendall,” the document reads, before redacting the entirety of the explanation.

Kupper’s campaign to free service members from mandatory mRNA injections is best explained by his wife Crystal, who wrote an op-ed in Breitbart in July documenting the sacrificing their family has made to exempt the troops from the Defense Department’s unlawful order.

Anyway, as you can see, it’s all redacted. The Defense Department found that it is acting appropriately, and its justification for this conclusion is entirely redacted.

Secretary Kendall, a Biden and Obama Administration political appointee, is infamous for stating his opposition to “revolving door” anti-corruption standards in the Defense Department, before proceeding to work for major defense contractors where he had previously directed funding.

Secretary Kendall is just one of many political appointees and flag officers in the U.S. military who have participated in the trampling of the rights of active service members. He and his colleagues have reinforced a culture of unaccountability and corruption within the highest echelons of the Pentagon. The unlawful mRNA mandate serves as just one of many examples of a Pentagon bureaucracy that prioritizes blind loyalty, even to unlawful actions, over merit, accountability, and lawful behavior.

Service members are only legally required to take an FDA approved vaccine. The Dossier confirmed last week that at the time of the order, there were no FDA approved available to service members, rendering it unlawful. It remains unclear if a legally distinct FDA approved shot has ever become available.

Hat tip to Terminal CWO, for helping to facilitate this information.

