'Public Health Experts' in government & academia have exposed themselves as clueless charlatans

No, we don't have 'the tools' to stop this virus, and that's okay.

There’s one thing that the “public health expert” class is certain about these days.

They claim to have the “the tools” to stop this coronavirus.

.@GStephanopoulos on COVID fatigue: “You must be exhausted yourself. What signs of hope can you point to in this holiday season?” Dr. Fauci: “We have the tools to protect ourselves, and that's the thing we keep saying over and over again.” abcn.ws/3rTxCUW

December 12th 2021

Here’s where we’re at, New York: The COVID-19 winter surge is in full force. But I am confident we will overcome this. We are not defenseless. We have the tools to fight this virus.

December 17th 2021

There are four tools to tame the pandemic 1. Vaccines 2. Rapid tests 3. Improving indoor air 4. Masks If we deploy first 3 aggressively and smartly We need only use 4th sparingly And safely do essentially everything we value We have all the tools we need to end this pandemic

September 5th 2021

We will soon have all the tools needed to end the pandemic, if only we had them🌍and were fully used ✓ vaccines ✓ masks + mitigation measures (distancing, ventilation, etc) ✓ pill ("M-pack"+ others) & monoclonal Abs as backup ✓ rapid tests (more important than ever w/a pill)

October 2nd 2021

But the thing about these “tools” is that they require blind faith in order to work, since every observable metric shows that they’ve failed in catastrophic fashion.

Omicron: 'The good news is that we have the tools,' doctor says yhoo.it/3F5rWL3 by @adrianambells
December 17th 2021

It’s time to acknowledge some strikingly clear realities about COVID Mania:

We are now almost two full years into our population-wide “public health expert”-managed COVID tyranny, and it has not exactly paid dividends for anyone other than the people in charge, who have catapulted to a life of fame and prestige.

There is no evidence anywhere in the world that top-down authoritarianism, guided by these excessively praised “public health experts,” has produced positive outcomes for the health and safety of any nation. In fact, the opposite is true. Throughout the world, sickness and unhealthy habits are increasing across the board, both indirectly and directly related to COVID-19.

Note how they get the same exact pattern no matter what policies they adopt...
Image

December 17th 2021

According to all observable metrics, the promised “cures” and “mitigation” and “suppression” strategies are not working as advertised. In fact, most of these “tools,” when employed, are making everything worse.

Cornell University, where 97% of campus is fully vaccinated, is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. charlotteobserver.com/news/coronavir…

December 16th 2021

The mRNA shots were originally sold to the public with the claim that they prevent people from both infecting others and being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. This is why the FDA and CDC, among other “public health” bureaucracies, decided to green light injecting unthreatened 5 year olds with experimental drugs. The promise was that they would be “doing their part” to “save grandma” and “stop the spread.” Yet the prevention and transmission claim has been completely memory-holed. As evidenced most recently by the breakouts in universally compliant settings, after a period of time, the shots seem to do nothing at all to prevent infection or transmission.

December 11th 2021

Universal masking, another agreed upon tool to stop a virus, doesn’t work, yet the “experts” continue to swear by the act of securing a dirty rag to your face.

Back in August, two “experts” said Denmark proved that high vaccination rates could end surges and “squash” variants Last month Denmark imposed vaccine passports and yet with 96% of adults fully vaccinated, cases have skyrocketed to all time highs The Experts™ nailed it again
Image

December 17th 2021

Cases in Spain are up 1,351% in the past two months despite mask mandates, 97% compliance, and one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but the good news is that experts are still pretending mask mandates have the slightest chance of working
Image

December 17th 2021

Curfews and lockdowns, a tool first popularized by the Chinese Communist Party, have done absolutely nothing to solve a virus problem. Of course, the ruling class has taken to quadrupling down on these measures.

JUST IN - Ireland imposes an 8pm curfew for hospitality and 50% capacity limit on events - Prime Minister

December 17th 2021

And mass asymptomatic testing has only prolonged this pandemic of stupidity, and manifested a very rich industry.

The idea that someone could even be a “public health expert” should be met with great suspicion, yet governments across the world have put these people in charge of our entire civilization.

The “public health expert” class has no idea how to stop people from getting sick, yet they continue to claim that there are obvious “tools” to stop a virus.

These frauds and charlatans used to be relegated to publishing their annual quota of useless academic papers that nobody read. Now, their theoretical models and hypotheses have been put to the test via government force, and they have failed to an incredible degree.

