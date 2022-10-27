The planning stages for Event 201, the notoriously timed pre-pandemic coronavirus simulation to prepare for “a similar pandemic in the future,” traces back to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual invite-only, ruling class convention in Davos, Switzerland.

The Gates Foundation and The World Economic Forum, among others, joined forces for the October 18, 2019 event — which occurred just weeks before the first reported coronavirus case in Wuhan — much earlier than previously understood. The planning stages for Event 201 first occurred on the sidelines January, 2019 World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, The Dossier has learned.

In relatively unnoticed social media posts, organizers discussed the formation of Event 201 from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum event.

On January 23, 2019, Tom Inglesby, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, became the first person to publicly announce the formation of Event 201, in partnership with the Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum. Inglesby’s organization would later host the event in New York City.

The theme for the Davos event that year was “Globalization 4.0: Shaping A Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Why is Davos significant?

The World Economic Forum has become the go-to narrative and ideas shop for the global ruling class, weaponizing campaigns for their ideological agenda that are now advanced by the worlds most powerful individuals and organizations, through slogans and movements such as “The Great Reset” and “Build Back Better,” among others. The WEF and its backers seek to impose an extremely authoritarian agenda upon humanity, under the guise of healing the planet from climate change. WEF founder Klaus Schwab has elaborated on this movement for technocratic tyranny through his recent books, such as “Covid-19 The Great Reset” and the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The first person to retweet the Event 201 announcement was none other than Ronald Klain, who is currently serving as the White House chief of staff under President Joe Biden.

Inglesby is now a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in addition to his role at Hopkins.

6 days later, Ryan Morhard, who at the time led the World Economic Forum's work on “global health security,” became the second person to highlight the planned WEF-Gates coronavirus war-game in New York.

Event 201 would not again be discussed in public for another 7 months, when in August 2019, the Johns Hopkins Center launched a website dedicated to the coming simulation.

For more on Event 201, read The Dossier’s latest report on the infamous October, 2019 coronavirus simulation that warned of a coming “similar pandemic in the future.”

Previous investigative reporting on Event 201 had mistakenly considered the aforementioned August, 2019 date as the first mention of the infamous pre-pandemic coronavirus simulation. However, we now know that Event 201 was first devised at the infamous WEF Davos confab in January 2019.

