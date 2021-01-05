You’re not supposed to know that the chances of being infected with COVID-19 twice are so astronomically low that it’s only worth discussing if you also believe it’s important to warn the world about the dangers of falling into a sinkhole the moment you step outside your front door.

Still, with the ruling class now likening human beings to mere vectors of disease, a chance of one in millions is apparently too high of a risk to “allow” for previously infected citizens to re-obtain their individual rights.

There are few greater detachments than the perceived risk posed by reinfection versus the actual risk of reinfection. Politicians and “public health experts” around the world are demanding that people who have previously had COVID-19 — a number that has become a significant percentage of the population (the United States, for example, has reported over 21 million cases) — still abide by their draconian policies involving mask-wearing, healthy quarantines, curfews, and the like.

The website BNOnews.com has created a daily reinfection tracker that tracks global reinfection data, and breaks it down into three categories: confirmed, probable, and suspected.

Given the widespread junk testing problem, it’s safe to throw out most if not all of the “suspected” cases of COVID-19 reinfection (as they almost exclusively rely on unreliable tests, and many supposed infectees exhibit zero symptoms) and focus on the probable and confirmed cases listed.

As of January 5, there have been a grand total of 31 confirmed (you also need to understand confirmed loosely because of the testing problem) reinfections worldwide, and two deaths from a reinfected COVID patient. Yes, you read that correctly. Two confirmed deaths, worldwide.

As of January 5, there have been over 86 million reported coronavirus cases around the world, per Worldometer. That results in a 0.00003%, or about a one in three and a half million chance of getting COVID-19 twice.

Even if we bring the probable and suspected cases into the fold (bringing the total number of reinfections to 2356), your chances of getting COVID-19 twice rises to 0.0027%, or one in 36,500. However, given the catastrophic failure that is our COVID testing regime, chances are very likely that your real chances of reinfection are closer to the confirmed cases than the statistics that include the probable and suspected numbers.

Despite the overwhelming data showing that COVID-19 reinfection chances are so low that they should not be impacting public policy whatsoever, “public health experts” are making policy recommendations that incredibly overstate reinfection risk.

“There have been cases of reinfection,” the Surgeon General said in a recent video dedicated entirely to reinfection, which was noticeably absent of any data. He suggested that the vaccine is provided to people who have already had and recovered from COVID-19.

Due to a claimed lack of information (despite the fact that we now have plenty of reliable information on COVID-19), the CDC is currently recommending that people wear a mask, social distance and avoid crowds or confined spaces “whether you have had COVID-19 or not.”

Anthony Fauci, the almost half-century tenured U.S. government health bureaucrat, is constantly fear mongering over reinfection. In interview after interview, tv hit after tv hit, Fauci regularly gins up reinfection hysteria. In November, Fauci told CNN that there are "well-documented cases of people who were infected ... get exposed and get infected again."

"So you really have to be careful that you're not completely 'immune,'" Fauci added. In recent interviews, Fauci advised that people who have had COVID-19 take the vaccine anyway.

Unhinged reinfection fearmongering has also impacted the policies of countless private organizations, such as the NBA. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who had COVID-19 in May (and tested positive for antibodies), has been placed in a 7 day quarantine because contact tracing found him to be a close contact of an infected person.

With a likely reinfection risk of one in millions, this reality has obvious ramifications for common sense public policy. It means that there is virtually no point of someone who has already had COVID-19 participating in interventions such as:

-Wearing a mask

-Participating in a mandatory healthy quarantine/lockdown

-Adhering to curfews

-Social distancing

-Getting a COVID-19 vaccine

-Travel bans

-And countless other interventions supposedly designed to “stop the spread” or “stay safe.”

Unless you live your life constantly worried about being mauled by a bear or eaten by a shark, it’s probably not worth your time to worry about COVID-19 reinfection either. Reinfection stories might make for good TV panic programming and population control, but actual risk related to it is essentially nonexistent. Now, if only our elected officials and “public health experts” could take the time to weigh risk before dropping the hammer on their latest series of destructive policy decisions.

