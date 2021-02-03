Power-drunk: Fauci demands Americans cancel their Super Bowl plans

Anthony Fauci, the highest paid and one of the longest tenured government bureaucrats in America, wants you to stay home, continue to cower in fear, and wait for further instructions from his highness. The fear campaign must continue, and that means you must remain completely isolated and free from any “dangerous” contact with fellow human beings.

Gathering for the Super Bowl with your friends and family is just too much of a risk for Fauci to allow you to take. Sure, we are now a full year into Rona Mania, but now is not the time to “let your guard up” (as Fauci likes to say) and act like a normal, sane person again. Dr. Fauci wants you to be a good sheep – a compliant and fearful individual who accommodates his need to stay in the spotlight, so it’s important that you stay at home, stay “safe,” and stay miserable.

This week, Fauci — who has been in government “health” for 53 years, and is clearly not a big sports guy — advised Americans to “lay low and cool with it” with your dangerous Super Bowl ideas of being happy and free from his control.

He told NBC:

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with. You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

This is far from the first time Fauci has advised against leaving your cube of misery.

In November, he warned that Thanksgiving travel was incredibly dangerous, demanding that Americans stay home and do not travel to visit their families over the holiday. Fauci declared it was time to “double down” on staying at home and remaining distant from virtually anyone you know.

In December, Fauci warned that getting together over Christmas would lead to a “dark” corona winter, adding that he was making the “sacrifice” of only being with his wife over the holiday. “You try to explain: You’re going to have many more Christmases ahead of you,” Fauci told The Washington Post. “You’ve enjoyed many more Christmases before. Maybe this is a time to just say, ‘This is an unusual situation, it’s not going to last forever, it is highly likely that with vaccines being distributed, that we will be back to normal by next Christmas.’”

And it’s not just holiday closures, Fauci has been a relentless advocate for the indefinite shuttering of society as a whole. He was one of the earliest advocates for lockdowns, complete school closures, and other forms of unscientific, baseless “mitigation and suppression measures” that people were told would help to stop the spread of a virus, but did not.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we’ll have to stay tuned for the next series of demands from the megalomaniac government bureaucrat, who is alerted to all of the articles that contain his name. Feel free to say hi to Dr. Fauci in the comments section!

