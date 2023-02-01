It is the most expensive “free” product of all time.

Pfizer colluded with the federal government to siphon off $100 billion dollars from the American taxpayer last year, in filings announced Tuesday by the drugmaker. $31 billion of that massive haul amounted to pure profit, which was up 43% from 2021.

Almost $57 billion of those dollars came directly from grants delivered by the U.S. government for the mRNA shots and Pfizer’s Paxlovid horse pills, the Covid-19 “treatment” best known for its “Paxlovid Rebound” side effects.

Now, the good news.

Pfizer projects a massive decline in revenue for 2023 to between $67 billion and $71 billion, as the government purchase orders for Pfizer’s failed and dangerous experimental drugs are expected to be drastically reduced. Without another blank check from the Biden Administration, Pfizer expects to sell just $13.5 billion of its mRNA shots and $8 billion of the Paxlovid pills this year.

The Fraud as a Service (FAAS) drugmaker has repositioned its marketing to attempt to lock in customers in perpetuity, now branding its Covid shots as seasonal injections that are combined with Flu shots.

Over the course of the past couple years, millions and millions have awakened to the reality of Pfizer’s reckless, fraudulent, deceptive, and failed mRNA experiments, which has resulted in millions of vaccine injuries, according to surveys. Most notably, these injections are now strongly associated in the public consciousness with strokes, blood clots, and myocarditis. It’s safe to say that Pfizer’s most recognized product no longer represents “the safe and effective miracle cure” that it was once marketed to resemble.

