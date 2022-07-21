Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, despite taking four injections of a pharmaceutical product once described as an mRNA miracle cure, but has fast become a useless and expired gene therapy.

Amazingly, this diagnosis occurred exactly one year to the day that Joe Biden spoke at a July 21, 20201 CNN town hall, during which he declared, “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” Biden has regularly claimed, contrary to the evidence, that the COVID issue is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” promising that the shots would keep Americans from spreading the virus.

On Wednesday, just hours before his positive test, Biden advised that the best way to “stop the spread” is to get another round of mRNA shots.

The timeline for the president’s diagnosis remains suspect, as Biden exhibited COVID symptoms last week during his trip to the Middle East, complaining of a terrible headache amid a coughing fit.

Despite receiving four Pfizer miracle cures (all four of the shots were the same formula), Biden got symptomatic COVID anyway.

The “good news” for Biden: more booster shots are on the way, and it only cost the U.S. taxpayer another $9+ billion for more of Pfizer’s pharmaceutical snake oil.

*Puts on political analyst hat*

Biden’s COVID diagnosis could very well end up serving as the perfect excuse for our dementia-ridden POTUS to bow out of the 2024 race, citing “long COVID” as an excuse for his continuing physical and cognitive decline.

