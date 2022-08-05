I wanted to turn your attention to a recent interview on CNBC’s Jim Cramer Mad Money show this past week, in which Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla preemptively celebrated President Biden’s COVID “recovery” right before his infamous “Paxlovid rebound,” while advising the audience they needed a 5th mRNA shot for the “big wave” coming this Fall.

Cramer, a known shill for Wall Street insiders who dumps bad assets on retail investors, began the interview (which took place last week, but was only available behind a paywall on CNBC’s website) by asking the Pfizer CEO — on the day of his company’s earnings report — how he managed to crush all earnings projections.

[Someone should tell Jim that when the government is responsible for 100% of your profits, it’s not so hard to turn a profit!]

“This year’s quarter was the highest ever,” Bourla replied, after announcing that Pfizer had earned $10 billion in net income this quarter, all of which came from government handouts. “100 percent growth versus last year. I feel very proud,” he continued.

The interview continues to the aged horribly portion.