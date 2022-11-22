Pfizer and Moderna’s much hyped bivalent booster shots were rolled out to the market in September. Just two months later, their product is already targeting the wrong coronavirus strains.

As you can see in the chart below from the CDC’s genomic surveillance tracker, the new boosters, which were designed and authorized for BA.4 and BA.5 lineage variants, no longer target the correct strain. As of November 19, the BA.4 and BA.5 strains only accounted for fewer than a third of cases.

By now, that number has probably dipped to one in four cases. And given the rapidly decline in the statistical progression, by the end of the month, the booster shot targeted variants will likely appear in fewer than 1 in 10 cases. If it follows the trajectory of other strains, the mutations targeted by the bivalent booster will be entirely nonexistent by the end of January 2023.

Given the rapid mutation rate, the mRNA injections don’t appear serve a positive outcome for anyone looking for long term protection. Additionally, the shots are known to present a significantly increased risk for serious side effects, especially among young adult males.

Of course, the executives at Pfizer and Moderna are well aware of the rapid mutations, which continuously render their mRNA shots ineffective at best. A rational cost-benefit analysis would conclude that for most people, the once-touted “cure” is worse than the disease. However, that reality isn’t helpful to Big Pharma’s bottom line, so the infamously unethical drug salesmen brush over it with in-house “studies” that claim the mutation problem is not a big deal.

In June, the Biden Administration signed a new vaccine supply deal with Pfizer that will result in over $9 billion in taxpayer dollars being delivered to the drug company, in exchange for the now-expired booster shots. In a recent press release, Pfizer claimed, without evidence, that their new booster shots also work well for the emerging dominant BQ.1 and BQ. 1.1 mutations. Pfizer and Moderna have brought in hundreds of billions of dollars over the course of Covid hysteria, smashing profit records year over year. The vast majority of these profits came from the mRNA injections.

Prior to being authorized for emergency use by the FDA, the bivalent booster shots were only tested on 8 mice. Unsurprisingly, the lack of human trials led many Americans to forgo the experimental mRNA shots.

With hopes to increase uptake and further enrich their allies in the pharmaceutical industry, the White House has engaged in the usual scare tactics.

The CDC says that only 11 percent of Americans 5 and older have taken the bivalent mouse booster shot. Anthony Fauci has described it as a “terrible” booster uptake number, claiming the low injection rate is a result of “lies and misinformation.”

