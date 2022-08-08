Since 1965, the Hutch Award was given to the Major League Baseball player who, according to the charity that represents its namesake "best exemplifies the fighting spirit and competitive desire of Fred Hutchinson, by persevering through adversity.”

But this year, my friends, the award is being granted to none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most celebrated healthcare fraudster in U.S. history.

Past recipients of the award include Mickey Mantle, Sandy Koufax, Curt Schilling, another dozen MLB Hall of Famers, and now, they are joined by Fauci.

A news release from the Fred Hutch Cancer Center (which will become important to this story in a moment) reads:

“Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center will give the 2022 honorary Hutch Award® to Dr. Anthony S. Fauci for his lifetime of service toward a healthier world. Dr. Fauci will receive the award during the Aug. 9 Mariners vs. Yankees game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.”

The statement adds: “The award typically goes to a Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies the determined spirit of the late Fred Hutchinson, a legendary pitcher and manager who died of cancer in 1964 at age 45. He was known for his tenacity and service to others.”

This is only the second time the Hutch Award has been granted to non athletes. Fauci joins failed president Jimmy Carter, who received the honor several years ago.

Notably, the healthcare research center receives hundreds of millions of dollars in annual government grants, which accounts for the vast majority of its funding. In 2021 and 2020 alone, the Center received over $1.2 billion in NIH grants, which is more than double the money received between 2019 and 2018.

To commemorate his award, the NIAID director will throw out another first pitch on Tuesday.

The first time around, it went about as poorly as humanly possible, serving as a near perfect symbol for Fauci’s tenure as the nation’s top Government Health bureaucrat.

The Seattle Mariners game will air Tuesday at 10:10PM ET

