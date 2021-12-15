Is Omicron really a new variant?

Share

Is Omicron really a “new strain,” or is there more than meets the eye to this latest COVID narrative?

Say I’m a scientist who has just discovered a previously undetected matter in the universe. Let’s call it Purple Matter. The world never bothered to test specifically for Purple Matter until now, because they had no idea Purple Matter existed.

Somehow, my Purple Matter testing protocol finds Purple Matter EVERYWHERE.

Does that mean my newly discovered Purple Matter only surfaced when I started testing for it?

Of course not. If my Purple Matter test launched just last month, I would be a fool to assume that my discovery of Purple Matter perfectly coincided with my testing device.

And that’s exactly what’s happening with Omicron hysteria, and the ongoing, abysmal efforts concerning the “stopping the spread” of this latest “new variant.”

A dumb academic model showing Omicron’s claimed “exponential” growth

The Omicron sequence was first detected on November 24, after South African scientists alerted the World Health Organization to its apparent existence. The world just started testing for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and lo and behold, it has appeared virtually everywhere, from California to Europe to Asia, and even to sealed off Oceania.

How in the world did this happen? How did “Omicron” infiltrate insanely surveilled areas of the world where there are robust quarantine protocols in place?

Perhaps Omicron isn’t a “new variant,” at all. If nothing makes sense about the “public health expert” promoted Omicron timeline, that’s because the discovery of Omicron does not align with the spread of Omicron.

Either Omicron spreads so rapidly (see: absurd, hysterical, academic models claiming the whole world will be enveloped in a matter of days) that there is no stopping it, even through tyrannical COVID safety regime measures, or Omicron has already been here for quite some time. If Omicron is indeed new, there is the possibility that the modern scientific consensus regarding human to human transfer of viruses is so off base that it requires re-examining this notion entirely, but we’ll save that for another day.

Regardless of which is true, it’s a lose-lose situation for potential government “interventions” to stop a virus. Omicron is already everywhere. No amount of masking or lockdowns will make a difference. And sadly, the mRNA shots, which already show rapidly declining efficacy for previous strains, appear to show near zero efficacy in preventing a positive Omicron test.

It’s not just me making this case. Thoughtful scientists and data analysts are starting to come to the rather obvious conclusion that Omicron has been here for quite some time. This of course opens up another longer conversation for another day about the “original” strain first detected in Wuhan.

Any effort to “stop the spread” using the failed tools of Corona Hysteria is beyond foolish. Tyrannical movement restrictions have not worked to stop the annual respiratory season, and it won’t work when it’s again tried for an Omicron label.

Share

Check out my loyal sponsor:

TrustCapital is the #1 Bitcoin and precious metals IRA/401K platform in America. Sign up using my promo code DOSSIER and you will receive the benefits of tax-free investing and trading with ZERO MONTHLY FEES! Linked here and in the banner.