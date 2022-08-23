Not that any mRNA holdouts are thinking about getting the shots at this point in the pandemic game, but it’s fascinating to observe the CDC’s half-baked attempt to deploy expired shots into the arms of the general public, acting as the de facto public marketing arm for a Big Pharma mRNA liquidation sales drive.

According to the CDC, only those who have previously taken COVID shots are going to be eligible for the upcoming highly touted Omicron mRNA booster, which is being rolled out by both Pfizer and Moderna.

CNBC reports:

“Newly updated Covid booster shots designed to target omicron’s BA.5 subvariant should be available within the next three weeks. That begs an important question: Who’s going to be eligible to get them?”

The report continues:

“The short answer: anyone ages 12 and up who has completed a primary vaccination series, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson tells CNBC Make It. It’s unlikely to matter whether you’ve received any other booster doses or not before, the spokesperson says — but if you’re unvaccinated, you won’t be eligible for the updated formula until you complete a primary series with the existing Covid vaccines.”

So basically, if you are the one person in the world who isn’t mRNA compliant, but has decided, after two years, to get the mRNA Omicron shot, you’re not eligible to do so. If you want the latest “protection” from COVID-19, you need to take the shots designed for the Wuhan strain, which hasn’t existed in multiple years.

For the mRNA true believers, the Omicron shot marks either shot 4 or 5 on their perpetual injection schedule. Yes, the loyalty card meme is becoming a reality.

The news comes on the heels of the CEO of Moderna claiming that he is “in the process of throwing 30 million dollars into the garbage because nobody wants them.”

“We have a big demand problem,” Stephane Bancel, the multi billionaire cartel boss at Moderna, ranted.

Moderna and Pfizer designed these Omicron boosters for variants that no longer exist. They have since claimed to update the boosters for the current dominant strain. Of course, that strain will likely expire within a few months as well.

According to the White House, the newest boosters will become available in mid September. For those who decided to partake in the continuing population-wide mRNA experiment, may the odds be ever in your favor.

Share