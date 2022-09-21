This week, the forces of technocratic tyranny gathered in New York City and held separate, but ideologically aligned events under the banner of “Climate Week.”

These conferences were held on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) meetings, in which heads of state and other top foreign officials were conveniently scheduled to be present in the city.

Virtually every cantillionaire cleanup hitter within the legacy financial and political systems was present in NYC this week, and they all regurgitated similar talking points.

For the World Economic Forum, this week featured their Sustainable Development Impact Meetings. The World Economic Forum confab hosted 8 panels, all of which were related to the “climate crisis.”

The Clinton Foundation reopened the family laundromat that is the Clinton Global Initiative, launching the first gathering under its umbrella since 2016. The Clinton events also focused on the importance of “climate change,” along with the implementation (by way of force, if necessary) of ESG finance.

For The Gates Foundation, it was “Goalkeepers 2022.” Bill Gates and the gang discussed “an ambitious blueprint for reimagining a better future for all by 2030,” demanding both governmental and private implementation of the climate agenda. EU President Ursula von der Leyen received the foundation’s “Global Goalkeeper award.”

It doesn’t seem much of a coincidence that all of the events highlighted the so-called climate emergency as the top policy item on the agenda. The global ruling class clearly believes there is not much juice to squeeze out of COVID Mania, which, as The Dossier readers know all too well, brought in the fastest roll up of power in human history.

Perhaps this is what Joe Biden meant to convey when he said on 60 Minutes that “the pandemic is over.” The polling is pretty clear in demonstrating that nobody is particularly alarmed about COVID-19 anymore. So it’s time for the power grabbers to move on to the next manufactured crisis

The technocratic tyranny movement is moving forward, and it has decided on its new branding.

