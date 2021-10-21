National Divorce: Texas, Florida, and the future of American freedom (w/ David Reaboi)
|0:00
|-55:35
Today on The Dossier Podcast, we had David Reaboi on the show to talk about his seminal piece, “National Divorce is Expensive, But It’s Worth Every Penny,” and what the future may entail in places like Texas and Florida.
The video version of the show is available on my Rokfin platform at Rokfin.com/JordanSchachtel.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.