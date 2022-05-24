Say you’re a private citizen or investigative journalist and you wanted to attend The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Davos meeting, and join the ranks of the hundreds of executives and world leaders who parachute into the city every year.

Surely, the nonprofit's government funded annual gathering of governmental and business leaders would want to be transparent and open to public scrutiny, right? Wrong!

Unless you happen to be the head of state of a country or a government official from a powerful nation, you’re not getting into Davos without paying up.

To even be eligible to receive your prized invitation to the Annual Meeting in Davos, one must purchase an organizational membership package to the World Economic Forum. This includes the purported journalists in attendance, who, through their employers, pay the WEF to “partner” with them on events in Davos.

The WEF will ideologically screen potential invites for rogue opinions, and “science deniers” (those who reject the climate hoax) will be screened out.

For the WEF to even consider a candidate for a Davos invite, they must first be affiliated with an organization that is willing to pay for membership and partnership fees that range from 60,000 to 600,000 Swiss francs, which currently convert to about $62,500 to $625,000 USD. And according to The WEF website, “Davos participation incurs a fee over and above membership or partnership fees.”

Those who are sufficiently privileged enough to receive the golden ticket will see their fees continue to pile up.

Invitees pay a minimum of $28,000 for their ticket to the conference. Most choose the all access “white badge,” which costs a reported $50,000 for the 4 day event. All of these numbers come before the Swiss government takes their VAT tax cut.

That’s not all.

Transportation to the event will cost a minimum of $1,000 each way via automobile, though many of the guests fly in on private jets and helicopters. Overnight accommodations start at around $1,000 for the equivalent of a room in a cheap motel, but can easily reach as high as $140,000 per night for a private chalet.

With this enormous inflow of capital, the WEF brought in some $45 million in revenue for the supposed non-profit’s 2020 confab.

The bottom line is that you’re no one is getting to Davos without dropping at least $100k. Most attendees pay well, well more than that for their annual getaway to hobnob with fellow members of the global ruling class.

Obviously, Davos is only for the triple “vaccinated.”

Not only will a WEF ticket cost you monetarily, but of course, in joining the ranks of the global ruling “elite,” you will pay with your dignity, too.

And last but not least, per Open The Books: The WEF is subsidized in part by U.S. taxpayers, who were forced to deliver $60 million to the outfit over the course of the last 8 years.

