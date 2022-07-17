In recent weeks, the U.S. government has quietly acquired a giant stash of monkeypox vaccines, ordering some 7 million doses since June.

Bavarian Nordic, which possesses the only FDA-approved shot, announced the news on its website over the weekend.

“The new order follows two previous orders from BARDA in June and July 2022 for 500,000 and 2.5 million doses respectively which, together with an order from BARDA in 2020 for 1.4 million doses, will bring the total deliveries in 2022 and 2023 to nearly 7 million doses,” reads a statement released Friday from the pharmaceutical outfit.

Like clockwork, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on television the next day to discuss his concerns.