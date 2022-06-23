Designed in January of 2020, Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID shots are long past their variant expiration date, but that hasn’t stopped the mRNA cartel from encourage their use in our most vulnerable populations.

Comparable to a continuously deployed flu shot from several years ago, these shots do not seem to work whatsoever, and new data continues to showcase that striking reality.

Big Pharma continues to manufacture and deploy an extensively outdated formulation. And that hasn’t stopped the federal government to continue to purchase these shots (sending Moderna and Pfizer’s profits through the roof) and encourage their perpetual use through an endless booster regimen of the same active ingredients.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are distributing shots that were designed for the Wuhan strain of the novel coronavirus. To put it bluntly, these are expired shots. They were engineered for a COVID strain that has not been identified in circulation for over two years.

There is a giant misconception being promulgated through the government and media that the approved shots for infants and toddlers are new shots. Sadly, this is not at all the case.