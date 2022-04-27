In showcasing its commitment to waging a propaganda war against American citizens who defy The Current Thing, the Biden Administration is standing up a “Disinformation Governance Board” at the infamous security theater agency that is the Department of Homeland Security.

The White House has appointed Nina Jankowicz, a democrat activist and Ukrainian government consultant, to run what amounts to DHS Pravda. Other staffing announcements have not yet been made public.

A self-proclaimed disinformation and democratization expert, Jankowicz has spent the last several years at a variety of left wing think tanks, in addition to doing consulting work for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Politico reports.

Jankowicz has a long track record of engaging in hyper political activity for her benefactors, having engaged in several propaganda campaigns targeted at President Donald Trump and others.

Most notably, she falsely labeled the infamous Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation operation, and repeatedly claimed that there was evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

Here’s but a handful of her greatest “disinformation” hits:

The self-proclaimed disinformation expert seems to also have a big issue with people she deems “free speech absolutists.”

She is also an established unelected mask enforcer, known to lecture random people in the street on the need to comply with the Safety Regime.

The Ministry of Truth is here. Whether we have reached peak Clown World yet remains to be seen, but it feels like we’re getting close.

