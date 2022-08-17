Military whistleblowers: DOD's legally dubious mRNA mandate has harmed readiness, produced widespread injuries
Dozens of first hand testimonials and internal documents
A group of active U.S. military pilots are coming forward as whistleblowers to challenge both the legal and moral nature of the Department of Defense mRNA mandate, and they’ve produced some shocking testimonials that challenge virtually all of the mainstream narratives about a supposedly “safe and effective” mRNA vaccine.
The Dossier got in contact with the whistleblowers and acquired a series of documents that showcase the damage wrought by the mRNA mandate. It serves as a troubling account of a Biden Administration Defense Department that has damaged military readiness, alienated those who challenge the arguably illegal mandate, and created an environment in which many are deciding to not come forward with additional vaccine injuries, for fear of being sidelined from the service.
In the PDF files below you will find two separate reports dozens of accounts solicited from this small group of whistleblowers within their military network. These files have been submitted to select Congressional offices, but unfortunately, legislators have not yet taken action on the information.
Below you’ll find a few accounts from the first report, from direct testimony and internal documents provided from active service members to the whistleblowers. I encourage you to read the whole thing. Again, Congress has this information and can act upon it should they so choose.
Again, this evidence was provided to The Dossier by a small group of whistleblower pilots in the military. It all comes from a network of hundreds of active service members. It is a tiny sample size of the undoubtedly widespread post-mRNA injection issues faced by service members.
Military service members are not seriously threatened by the novel coronavirus, and the Defense Department was well aware of that prior to issuing its legally contested mandate in August of 2021, on the fraudulent basis that there was an FDA approved (not under emergency use authorization) vaccine available to service members.
The DOD’s own numbers have attributed 95 military service member deaths to COVID-19 since early 2020. Mysteriously, the vast majority of these deaths occurred shortly after they instituted the vaccine mandate for all service members. Prior to the mandate, the active military was registering about one COVID death per month on average.
When they don’t even care about the best of the best, you know this is just straight up genocide. My husband is a decorated Naval Aviator with 3000 hours and hundreds of carrier landing at night in both the Persian Gulf and the Norwegian Sea- (Ike and GW). These pilots are a rare breed and a shining example of extremely qualified humanity. We must not comply, and we must break this dam of cover up. Fauci, pharm, et al MUST be punished!
You couldn't destroy the military more if you tried. Our generals serve the CCP, defense contractors, and Big Pharma. Maverick would be ashamed. Hope the next administration cleans house and reinstates all wrongly discharged service members, but the damage has already been done.