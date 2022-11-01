The Dossier has obtained the “digital tool” that at least one branch of the U.S. military has been using to mass-deny soldiers who apply for an exemption to the Pentagon’s unlawful Covid-19 injection mandate.

This system, known as the "Religious Accommodations Appeal Generator" (RAGG), has been used by the Coast Guard to strike down nearly 99% of exemption requests, utilized specifically to enforce the Pentagon’s unlawful mRNA mandate. The collective sorting computer tool was implemented despite the fact that federal laws and Pentagon policies require every religious exemption application to be treated on an individualized basis.

While the U.S. Coast Guard is supposed to be providing an “individualized look,” the system is being utilized to swiftly deny the prospect for exemptions from the mRNA drugs, which carry an increasing worrisome side effect profile. The Florida Department of Health recently released a study showing that the mRNA shots carry significant risks specifically for fighting age males.

Nonetheless, the Coast Guard has maintained a stunning a near 99% denial rate in response to exemption requests.

The RAGG is used to sort and then generate a blanket response to arguments against receiving the injections. This response would then appear in a dismissal letter “explaining” the exemption denial.

As shown below, the maritime security service sorted common arguments into certain categories. Some rejection worthy arguments (according to the Coast Guard) included:

“Risk of death is minimal. Only .03% death rate in DOD.”

“Risk of harm from the vaccine undermines readiness interest.”

“Vaccinated but unboosted members create similar risk from Omicron.”

On October 18, House Oversight Committee Republicans published a letter to the Pentagon requesting answers about the exemption denial tool.

Letter To Coast Guard Re Religious Exemptions 10182022 2 437KB ∙ PDF File Download Download

"Religious freedom is protected by the U.S. Constitution and federal law. Despite these protections, information received by Committee Republicans indicates that the adjudication process for exemption applications was a pro forma exercise designed to reach predetermined conclusions—to deny requests and appeals—in nearly every single case," the GOP legislators said in their letter to Commandant Admiral Linda L. Fagan.

"The [U.S. Coast Guard] even created a digital tool to assist in more efficiently denying appeals of the vaccine mandate instead of focusing on the merits of each individual case," they added.

This un-redacted digital tool, which provides an unlawful process to enforce an already unlawful order, is now displayed publicly for the first time via The Dossier.

To catch up to speed with the Pentagon’s campaign to unlawfully force service members to take emergency use Covid-19 injections, read the recent reporting from The Dossier below:

