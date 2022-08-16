American corporations are lining up for the opportunity to get into the good graces of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), even if it means formally sponsoring Beijing’s hostile subjugation of the once semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

Meta (formerly known as Facebook), Pfizer, Uber, Citi and Alliance Bernstein are listed as the sponsors for an upcoming pro-CCP event organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Meta is listed as the “presenting sponsor,” while Pfizer and other sponsors are “corporate champions” for the cause.

Event page

Corporate sponsors of pro-CCP event

The corporatist CCP apologist Hong Kong outfit has lined up several Communist Party speakers for presentations spanning from September 2022 to June 2023.

“Jointly presented by AmCham and Meta, Onward Hong Kong is a ten-month program series running from September 2022 to June 2023 to explore the key challenges and opportunities that remain for Hong Kong,” the event website reads. “What is the future status of Hong Kong as an international financial centre? How will the city develop its next generation of leaders? What can we anticipate as Hong Kong grows into a smart, sustainable city? This series will bring together prominent thought leaders, business executives, government officials and experts to examine these questions as we look into the future of Asia’s World City.”

Featured speakers include current and former top Chinese government officials and advisers, along with pro-CCP corporate executives.

Since China’s hostile takeover of the city, AmCham Hong Kong has sought to improve its standing with China by doing what amounts to free PR work for the CCP, promoting the city as business friendly, despite the rights abuses promulgated by Beijing.

As a perfect example of their whitewashing behavior, the event overview reads:

“Hong Kong has been through many storms, but there are those who feel it is facing the most severe turbulence yet. As we look to the next 25 years of Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, it is imperative to renew optimism and business confidence, and to discover fresh opportunities to start a new chapter for this international city.”

The bottom of the page reminds guests to bring their vaccine passport and sign in to the Chinese government’s surveillance and movement tracking app, LeaveHomeSafe, if they wish to attend the events.

