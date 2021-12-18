Memory Hole: virtually every major health official in the United States has claimed that COVID shots stop the virus

And every single 'public health' pandemic policy is anchored to the idea that COVID shots stop the virus.

There is an incredible gaslighting campaign happening in the United States right now, as COVID cases reach all time highs in the U.S. northeast and elsewhere.

On television and in corporate press outlets, there is a giant, ongoing memory-holing operation related to the once-promised idea that mRNA shots would stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

While they now claim otherwise, every single major government health official and pharmaceutical executive has claimed that COVID shots stop the virus. Let’s take a look at what the top government health officials have said on the record about these shots over the past year.

The mother of all COVID montages, "public health expert" edition. h/t @KanekoaThaGreat

December 18th 2021

Let’s start with the worst of offenders, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of the family but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community. In other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that's when you get a point that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community."

“When you get vaccinated, .. you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread .. In other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere.” ⁦@thehillFauci: Vaccinated people become ‘dead ends’ for the coronavirusAnthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said during a discussion on Sunday...thehill.com

May 16th 2021

Whoever did this deserves an award.

October 17th 2021

“Our data from the CDC suggests that vaccinated people don’t carry the virus, don’t get sick and that it’s not just in clinical trials, but it’s also in real world data.” - CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

"Our data from the ⁦@CDCgov⁩ today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the #virus, don't get sick, and that it's not just in the clinical trials but it's also in real-world data," #covid It’s official: Vaccinated people don’t spread COVID-19CDC Director Rochelle Walensky this week declared that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”fortune.com

April 2nd 2021

“You’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” -Joe Biden

"NIH director [Francis Collins] urges vaccinated Americans to get Covid booster shots to curb breakthrough infections over holidays"

NIH director urges Americans to get Covid booster shots to curb breakthrough cases over holidays NIH director urges vaccinated Americans to get Covid booster shots to curb breakthrough infections over holidaysNIH Director Dr. Francis Collins cited data from Israel that showed the waning effectiveness of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine against the delta variant.cnb.cx

November 9th 2021

"More People Need Shots In Arms To Reduce COVID Cases, NIH Director Says"

More People Need Shots In Arms To Reduce COVID Cases, NIH Director Says More People Need Shots In Arms To Reduce COVID Cases, NIH Director SaysNPR’s A Martinez speaks with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins about the surge of the highly transmissible delta variant, and concerns over breakthrough infections.npr.org

August 2nd 2021

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has repeatedly told people that his shots stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent infection.

Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%! Pfizer and BioNTech Confirm High Efficacy and No Serious Safety Concerns Through Up to Six Months Following Second Dose in Updated Topline …Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose Vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. C…pfizer.com

April 1st 2021

“I’m very confident that transmission between people will be reduced by such a highly effective vaccine" -BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, whose company developed the “Pfizer vaccine.”

BioNTech社のCEOであるウル・シャヒン氏は、来年4月までに3億人以上にワクチンを供給する計画であり、ワクチンの集団免疫効果で、2021年には「通常の冬」が訪れると確信していると語った。 BioNTech vaccine scientist says jab could halve Covid transmission theguardian.com/world/2020/nov…
Image

Mugen UJIIE (氏家 無限) @carpe_diem0820

ファイザーは、分析の結果、開発中の新型コロナウイルスワクチンは90％以上の予防効果があったと発表 Pfizer’s Early Data Shows Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective https://t.co/wQFslkmXAL 米ファイザー、ワクチンの効果9割超に https://t.co/tj4t9o2ftP https://t.co/vhTEDGqlsp https://t.co/2l2ju2PuyY

November 16th 2020

Now, why is it important to hold these people accountable?

Well, first off, they made a false proclamation and need to be held accountable for doing so.

But second, and much more important, is the reality that almost every single one of the failed “public health expert” strategies related to COVID-19 are tethered to the idea that the shots will end the pandemic.

Lockdowns were highlighted as a means of buying time for everyone to get injected with mRNA shots. Today’s “lockdowns of the unvaccinated" are designed to coerce people into taking the shots, with the thesis that they are a threat to the community for remaining unvaccinated.

Mandatory masking (and “social distancing”), particularly among schoolchildren, are justified as a temporary tool to be utilized until one has taken the shots.

Vaccine passports are implemented under the impression that a “fully vaccinated” crowd would not spread COVID among one another.

New York sets record for positive COVID cases in one day trib.al/emeHcdj
Image

December 18th 2021

Virtually every tyrannical restriction is tethered to the idea that shots “stop the spread,” yet they don’t.

Share

