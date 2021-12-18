Memory Hole: virtually every major health official in the United States has claimed that COVID shots stop the virus

Share

There is an incredible gaslighting campaign happening in the United States right now, as COVID cases reach all time highs in the U.S. northeast and elsewhere.

On television and in corporate press outlets, there is a giant, ongoing memory-holing operation related to the once-promised idea that mRNA shots would stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

While they now claim otherwise, every single major government health official and pharmaceutical executive has claimed that COVID shots stop the virus. Let’s take a look at what the top government health officials have said on the record about these shots over the past year.

Let’s start with the worst of offenders, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of the family but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community. In other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that's when you get a point that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community."

“Our data from the CDC suggests that vaccinated people don’t carry the virus, don’t get sick and that it’s not just in clinical trials, but it’s also in real world data.” - CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

“You’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” -Joe Biden

"NIH director [Francis Collins] urges vaccinated Americans to get Covid booster shots to curb breakthrough infections over holidays"

"More People Need Shots In Arms To Reduce COVID Cases, NIH Director Says"

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has repeatedly told people that his shots stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent infection.

“I’m very confident that transmission between people will be reduced by such a highly effective vaccine" -BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, whose company developed the “Pfizer vaccine.”

Now, why is it important to hold these people accountable?

Well, first off, they made a false proclamation and need to be held accountable for doing so.

But second, and much more important, is the reality that almost every single one of the failed “public health expert” strategies related to COVID-19 are tethered to the idea that the shots will end the pandemic.

Lockdowns were highlighted as a means of buying time for everyone to get injected with mRNA shots. Today’s “lockdowns of the unvaccinated" are designed to coerce people into taking the shots, with the thesis that they are a threat to the community for remaining unvaccinated.

Mandatory masking (and “social distancing”), particularly among schoolchildren, are justified as a temporary tool to be utilized until one has taken the shots.

Vaccine passports are implemented under the impression that a “fully vaccinated” crowd would not spread COVID among one another.

Virtually every tyrannical restriction is tethered to the idea that shots “stop the spread,” yet they don’t.

