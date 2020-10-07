Megalomaniac: Fauci has every article that mentions his name delivered to his inbox

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the COVID-19 alarmist who has been a government bureaucrat for an astonishing 52 years, is loving his time in the spotlight. The 36 year director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) gets a daily email with every single news article that mentions his name, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request emails has revealed.

The FOIA emails, which were originally acquired by leftwing journalist Jason Leopold, revealed that Dr. Fauci has a Google Alert set up to send news articles about him directly to his government email address. Any news article that mentions the words “Anthony Fauci” or “Tony Fauci” gets delivered straight to Fauci’s inbox. The FOIA’d emails show that Fauci often sends out these Google Alert news articles that feature him to his colleagues and acquaintances.

In the email, Fauci — who continues to call for the shuttering down of the U.S. economy and American society as a whole in response to a virus with a 99.8+% recovery rate — remarked that U.S. “society is totally nuts.”

In another email, Fauci laments the fact that there hadn’t been a White House press conference on COVID-19 over the past 4 days.

“Yikes … 4 days in a row without a press conference for me,” Fauci writes.

Over the course of the year, the image-obsessed Fauci has embraced his newfound spotlight. The panic preaching government scientist, who told the president that millions of Americans would die if the U.S. remained open for business, has become something of a cult hero on the far-left. Despite his false proclamations and reliance on junk science, Fauci, who used to write love letters to Hillary Clinton, has become a figure of complete adoration in the mainstream press.

Instead of educating Americans with the latest facts and data related to the pandemic, Fauci appears to be spending his time booking media appearances, reading articles about himself, and using debunked models to continue to call for another shutdown of the entire country indefinitely. In Fauci’s latest panic pitch, he is now claiming that hundreds of thousands of Americans will die from COVID-19 if the country does not follow his demands for massive restrictions, which include widespread lockdowns and mandatory masking.

