Europe, and especially Britain, serves as an imminently approaching cautionary tale for Americans. Across the pond, we can take a peek into what the future holds, should America stay on our rulers’ preferred course of action.

In the U.K., and most of Western Europe, the current experiment in “democracy” presents the choice of two sides of the same coin, as the system prevents legitimate opposition from entering the fray.

This week, Conservative Party politician Liz Truss, a member in good standing of the Oxford-to-politics ruling class pipeline, became the latest to become the country’s prime minister.

Think the American Uniparty is bad? Get a look at the Tories’ (U.K. Conservative Party) priorities in 2022. If their policies were a recipe, it would call for a gallon of communism topped with a sprinkle of “tax cuts.” Sadly, there is no real functioning political opposition in the U.K. The monarchy has long been stripped of all of its power, and Britain’s hubris-fueled rulers have become entirely detached from the interests of its constituency.