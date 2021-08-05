Madness Down Under: Australia in the COVID era (w/ Adam Creighton)

Today on The Dossier Podcast, we had a great chat with Adam Creighton, the Washington correspondent for The Australian. Adam has written for The Wall Street Journal and The Economist, and he earned his Masters in economics from the University of Oxford. Adam helped us break down the current situation in his home country, detailing some myths and realities of Aussie culture, and making sense of the country’s embrace of endless lockdowns and “Zero COVID” fanaticism. Enjoy!