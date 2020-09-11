Mad scientist: Fauci demands total US shutdown until COVID vaccine arrives

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 36 year head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is calling for a shutdown of the U.S economy and society until a coronavirus vaccine is available to the general public. The problem, he argued in a new presentation, is that lockdowns were lifted too early. In order to combat this, Fauci is calling for closures that could last well into 2021.

In an appearance Thursday afternoon on a videoconference panel sponsored by Harvard Medical School, Fauci called for further restrictions as part of an attempt to contain the novel coronavirus.

I isolated his most important remarks in the tweet below, but you can view the full discussion here:

Fauci claimed, without evidence, that top-down government edicts are wholly responsible for mitigating the potential impact of the virus and subduing its spread. He said that southern states, such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona are seeing new cases as a result of them reopening too early. However, the longtime bureaucrat did not acknowledge that other areas in countries on similar geographic latitudes, such as much of Mexico, are also facing similar epidemics, regardless of government policies enacted to “stop the spread.” He also raised alarm about the status of Europe, claiming the newfound cases are a result of their reopenings, which happened many months ago in most places.

Fauci warned that the U.S. Midwest is the next area of the country that is sure to see chaos. He took particular shots at states that remained open, such as South Dakota and Iowa, which did not see any particular spike in cases despite never shutting down.

“As we try to open up, and we don’t do it correctly, we’re going to see these surges that we’ve seen in the southern states, in the midwest, and now, if you look at the map, it’s Montana, North and South Dakota, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, those are the ones that are surging,” Fauci said in his remarks.

“As we get into the Fall and we do more indoor things, we are likely going to see upticks in COVID-19,” he continued.

As for the coming influenza season, the career government employee called for the United States to model itself after Australia, whose politicians have instituted something resembling a police state in Victoria, and stripped all citizens of their fundamental rights to “slow the spread” of COVID-19.

“They have had the lightest influenza season in memory,” Fauci exclaimed. “They’re doing the things … They are wearing masks, they are physical distancing, they are washing their hands, and they are avoiding crowds,” he added in applauding their “public health measures,” which includes nightly curfews, complete economic shutdown, not allowing citizens to leave their homes unless they have an authorized excuse, and other severe draconian restrictions.

The NIAID chief then discussed his vision for what he wants the United States to do moving forward in response to COVID-19.

“What I would like to see is, keeping the lid on it, keeping the baseline (of cases) down until we get a vaccine,” he said in advocating for a total shutdown. “And I do believe we’ll likely get a vaccine by the end of the year, by the beginning of 2021. I just think we need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter, because it’s not going to be easy. We know every time we lift restrictions, we get a blip. It’s whack-a-mole.”

Fauci concluded his remarks warning that we are sure to see a resurgence 2 or 3 weeks from now due to labor day.

Completely ignored during his presentation was acknowledging the devastating side effects of his favored heavy-handed approaches. The economic and societal ramifications from his implemented COVID lockdowns have devastated millions of American families, putting millions out of work, and millions more into positions of severe hardship, all to combat a virus with a 99.8% recovery rate.

Despite Fauci continuing with his fear mongering, pseudoscience campaigns, there are many reasons for optimism. The COVID-19 epidemics in the U.S. South appear to have subsided dramatically, and the COVID-19 issues in the U.S. northeast have been over for months. That means most of the U.S. population could soon be in the clear.

Moreover, not a single non pharmaceutical intervention, such as societal shut downs, masks, curfews, and other forms of attempted suppression have worked worldwide to “stop the spread” of COVID-19. There is no basis for Fauci’s claim that he can manipulate society into stopping the virus. He is either a victim of the illusion of control, or he has embraced total deception as part of his power drunk campaign to stay in the spotlight. There are no COVID “success story” countries remaining, only nations that refuse to accept the reality of the situation, which was universally understood in January of 2020, that “viruses are going to virus.”

Nonetheless, it appears the facts will not get in the way of Fauci promoting his shutdown until vaccine agenda. He already has several media appearances booked and ready to go on this subject manner.

