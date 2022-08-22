So if you haven't heard the news yet:

Fauci announced his resignation today, effective at the end of the year.

The Dossier readers are well aware of Dr. Fauci’s crimes against humanity, so I’ll spare you the endlessly long list of Fauci’s lies, deceit, and criminal culpability, marking the man as arguably the most destructive human being of our time.

Will Congress hold him accountable? Probably not. But for a few exceptions, they’re too complicit in the economic and societal destruction of the last few years to do anything serious. The vast majority have a track record of lockdown authoritarianism and mRNA fanaticism.

Fauci will probably get away with all of it. However, his legacy can serve as an important lesson to the general public: never, ever give so much power to one megalomaniacal mad man, especially one who works in the federal government. Like most problems with government, liberty is the solution.

Now, after reading his resignation letter, something caught me by surprise.

Fauci, an octogenarian, doesn’t intend on retiring from the workforce, but on potentially shifting to a role in the private sector.

The relevant part of his statement reads:

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

Yes, he said *career.*

To me, this rhetoric speaks to two possibilities

1) Fauci is about to cash in like you’ve never seen before.

Since 1984, when he became a Big Pharma kingmaker through assuming the office of NIAID Director, Fauci has, on an annual basis, moved around untold billions of dollars.

For almost forty years, any private or public health/drug enterprise that received government funding had to maintain its good standing with Fauci. In my view, the power to make or break massive corporations and industries was the appeal of Fauci’s gig. Sure, he also bagged untold millions of dollars through royalties, “investments,” and his record breaking government salary, but he wasn’t in it for the money. He could have much earlier taken a 7 figure salary no show gig on any Big Pharma board of directors.

He had the power, as Government Health’s ultimate grant making authority, to influence who was going to make it and who was not, regardless of the actual merits of their production lines. Lots of individuals and corporations owe this man their livelihoods. In his post NIH career, Fauci may cash in on his backroom deals and corrupt favoritism like you've never seen. It wasn’t about the money before, but it may certainly be about the money now.

2) Fauci considers himself an immortal human being

Yeah, it’s not much of a secret that the frequently described “America’s foremost infectious disease expert” (laughably incorrect, watch the video below) has a bit of a god complex.

Just as bureaucrats like Fauci have the hubris to believe they can stop a virus, he also may have convinced himself of his immortality.

After a 54 year career of corruption, deceit, death and destruction, Anthony Fauci has finally decided to turn the page and end his long reign of terror in Government Health. May we reform government with the hopes that no one midwit bureaucrat can wield so much power ever again.

