As usual, there’s a lot of nonsense floating around the internet today. This time, it’s about the life and legacy of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi national and “Washington Post columnist” who was killed in 2018.

With President Biden visiting Saudi Arabia today, the corporate press and pseudo human rights outfits are in overdrive attempting to ostracize and boycott Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and its de facto leader, citing Jamal Khashoggi’s death as evidence for his alleged despotism.

While MBS is depicted in our legacy press as a brutal authoritarian, the reality of his tenure is the polar opposite.

MBS is responsible for manifesting the greatest modernization campaign and human rights reforms in the history of Saudi Arabia. In Riyadh, MBS has huge support among reformers, and the Islamist political movement is his chief internal opposition.

Far from a “journalist” and a crusader for human rights, Jamal Khashoggi was a militant Islamist advocate who, in his Arabic writings, endorsed and encouraged jihadist violence against innocents.

As I’ve explained previously in The Dossier, the Jamal Khashoggi campaign has nothing to do with Jamal Khashoggi himself. Jamal Khashoggi is best understood not as a man, but as a foreign information operation purposed with undermining Saudi Arabia and realigning American relations in the Middle East.

I’ve written extensively about the late Jamal Khashoggi, and the amazing lies surrounding his life’s work and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Here’s but a few writings of mine on Khashoggi for you to catch up to speed, along with relevant quotes within the articles.

What the media isn’t telling you about the Jamal Khashoggi affair

We’ve been told that Khashoggi — who was living in the U.S. for the past year — was a voice for reform and democracy in a Middle East that is in desperate need of such individuals. However, a closer look at Khashoggi’s past activities reveals a man with an extremely regressive, anti-Western worldview and a consistent pattern of supporting fringe Islamist movements in the region.

4 critical unanswered questions about Jamal Khashoggi

His Arabic writings and commentary are readily available for all to read. They reveal his clear ideology as a regressive Islamist who followed the Muslim Brotherhood playbook on overthrowing America’s Gulf allies and waging war in the region. Khashoggi’s writings have on several occasions expressed support for the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas. He was also a staunch defender of al Qaeda co-founder Abdullah Azzam.

Bin Laden pal Khashoggi is no reason to wreck US-Saudi relations

Khashoggi had a decades-long relationship with Osama bin Laden, well into the 1990s, when the al Qaeda chieftain was in the midst of carrying out several terrorist attacks against the U.S. and its allies. The Saudi exile remained a terrorist supporter until his last days.

Al Qaeda publications adopt Khashoggi as martyr

Mr. Khashoggi, the supposed champion of democracy (as depicted in the legacy media), had two goals in life, as expressed in his Arabic writings. Leveraging the facade of democracy, he sought to fan the flames of Islamist-backed revolutions throughout the Middle East, targeting Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, among others. He was also committed to Israel’s destruction, praying that it would one day “die by force” at the hands of Hamas.

