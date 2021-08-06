Israel under lockdown (w/ Ben Kaufman)

Today on The Dossier podcast we brought on Ben Kaufman, a native Israeli, human freedom advocate (you will love his Twitter @_BenKaufman) who works in the Bitcoin world as a software engineer. Ben gave us his unique perspective on all of the COVID craziness going on in his homeland, including why he decided to temporarily take a hiatus abroad due to the restrictions. We talked about parliamentary democracy in Israel, and how a system built on almost blind trust enabled Israel to consume one of the strongest doses of COVID Mania worldwide. Enjoy!
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.