Israel under lockdown (w/ Ben Kaufman)

Today on The Dossier podcast we brought on Ben Kaufman, a native Israeli, human freedom advocate (you will love his Twitter @_BenKaufman) who works in the Bitcoin world as a software engineer. Ben gave us his unique perspective on all of the COVID craziness going on in his homeland, including why he decided to temporarily take a hiatus abroad due to the restrictions. We talked about parliamentary democracy in Israel, and how a system built on almost blind trust enabled Israel to consume one of the strongest doses of COVID Mania worldwide. Enjoy!