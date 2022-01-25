The deeply unpopular Biden Administration, fresh from a relentless year-long attack on American society via COVID Mania, is now fanning the flames of war over the Russia-Ukraine border. With polling spiraling down the toilet, and the “national emergency” fading, it appears the Biden regime is attempting to save its tanking political stature by engaging in reckless hostilities with America’s historic Great Power rival in Moscow.

The White House and the corporate press are trying to normalize the idea of President Biden (or whoever is in charge over there) deploying thousands of American soldiers to the Ukraine-Russia border and in NATO-allied Baltic states.

Some argue it’s a mere deterrence measure to give Putin second thoughts about taking U.S. allied territory.

I couldn’t disagree more. If you’re throwing a feint (in the form of a troop deployment to a hostile border), you need to be prepared to throw a punch, too.

This is a region of the world that is as sketchy as it gets, with political capital often maintained and controlled by individuals and groups with a variety of unknown interests. Recall the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, resulting in the deaths of 298 civilians, the last time tensions escalated on the border. Such an aggressive measure on the part of the Pentagon and the White House is a surefire recipe for disaster.

Think about it this way:

If the Kremlin decided to deploy thousands of troops to several U.S. border regions, stating that they are doing so as a mere “deterrent” to escalation between the U.S. and its neighbors, would you believe the Moscow narrative? Or rather, as an American citizen, would you encourage your government to bring its own forces to stop what appears to be a potential invasion?

Both the United States and Russia have an endless arsenal of nuclear weaponry that can destroy the world hundreds of times over. It is in the interests of humanity for nuclear armed states to do everything they can to deescalate potential kinetic action. A giant troop deployment to Russia’s border does the opposite. It entangles America in a variety of potential disputes, and it opens up the possibility for escalation from many known and unknown avenues.

We can understand Russia’s perspective without moralizing about the current makeup of the Russian government, which, in my view, still maintains an anti-American posture, but does not threaten the United States in any way, shape, or form.

Even if Russia is to eventually annex portions of Ukraine, they would likely be taking land that is culturally indistinguishable from their own country. Similar to the annexation of Crimea, the world would move on rather quickly. This isn’t what they’re telling you on CNN, but it’s the reality of realpolitik. If or when these flags change over certain cities, it’s just not that consequential to humanity, unless it happens under chaotic conditions.

Of course, every human being should have the right to self-government, but it is not the role of the United States to be the world’s police and unsolicited enforcer of liberal democracy. If parts of Ukraine turn into parts of Russia, that might turn out unfortunate for some, but it has no bearing on the interests of Americans living 5,000 miles away from the disputed territories.

If this 21st century foreign policy train wreck has taught us anything, it’s that we need to stop attempting to moralize as a staple of American foreign policy. The American taxpayer should not be footing the bill to prop up a Potemkin form of Westphalian sovereignty. If Europe wants to stop Russia from getting too involved in its affairs, they are free to do so, but they have not at all exhibited a willingness to proceed in that capacity.

And one more thing.

I keep seeing this ridiculous idea being peddled in the corporate press and on social media that Putin may attempt to push his armies far into Europe, akin to some kind of Cold War or World War II era Nazi or Soviet land grab strategy. This idea is utter nonsense. In addition to attempting to win over areas rife with ethnic Russians, Moscow is pressing forward on further securing a warm water port. Their economy and military is on par with several individual European states, which, notably, appear to be increasing trade and diplomacy with Russia. If they were threatened by the Kremlin, they sure aren’t acting like it.

