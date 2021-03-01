Info Op: How the Khashoggi operation seeks to radically destabilize US alliances

The name Jamal Khashoggi, in 2021, is best understood not as a man, but as an information operation, one that is purposed with fundamentally transforming U.S. alliances in the greater Middle East, to the advantage of an incredibly dangerous and destructive globalist-Islamist coalition.

The truth of the matter is that few people really care about Jamal Khashoggi, the longtime intelligence operative and Islamist activist who was murdered in 2018 after spending decades navigating state and non-state activities at the behest of many masters.

A humanitarian he was not. Jamal Khashoggi befriended Osama bin Laden, supported Hamas, prayed for the annihilation of Israel, fanned the flames for jihadist terror throughout the Middle East, supported the Muslim Brotherhood uprisings during the Arab Spring, was an anti-Semitic Holocaust denier, and lavished praise upon countless terrorist warlords. These unreported realities remind us that Khashoggi was a totalitarian Islamist to his core, and the evidence for that is overwhelming. One could write a book length article on Khashoggi’s radicalism, but that would be missing the point, because none of the information you are reading about Jamal Khashoggi has anything to do with Jamal Khashoggi.

Jamal Khashoggi is in the news again because last week, components of the U.S. intelligence community recirculated a report claiming that Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman (MBS) approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi. There was no new information in this report, and there was no new evidence attached to it. However, this information set off a designed and predictable outrage cycle led by the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, elements of the Biden Administration, and powerful members of Congress.

The disinformation surrounding the Khashoggi narrative was plentiful, as expected. None of the aforementioned inconvenient facts about Mr. Khashoggi made it into the outraged articles demanding “justice.” And similar to the Trump-Russia collusion campaigns, there was hardly a kernel of truth to any of it. But that wasn’t the point. Khashoggi is being utilized to win a hearts and minds campaign against Saudi Arabia and other longtime U.S. allies, and to muddy the waters between friends and foes, in order to revert back to the way the U.S. was doing business under the Obama Administration.

As my friend Lee Smith explains today in The Epoch Times:

“The purpose of publishing the assessment is to make the Saudis look as bad as possible in order to make Team Biden’s preferred Middle East partner, Iran, look better by comparison.” He continues: “The assessment is also meant to paint the Saudis as uniquely evil, a tactic similar to the one deployed the last several years against Trump supporters.”

Khashoggi was neither a journalist (he had a byline in the Washington Post, but he did not write his own stories) nor a humanitarian, but that doesn’t matter, because this isn’t about Khashoggi. The Khashoggi coalition, a network of globalist and radical Islamist ideologues that seek to destabilize U.S. relations with its traditional allies, is painting a picture that does not exist, because the truth should not get in the way for their greater aims.

Khashoggi has been leveraged to caricature MBS, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the de facto leader of the country, as a potential future “Mad King” monster.

Yes, the people behind the Khashoggi operation want you to suddenly believe that a man who:

Brokered unprecedented peace deals in the Middle East (the Abraham Accords peace agreements would not have been possible without MBS) Has rapidly accelerated Saudi Arabia’s modernization along with its economic, social, and humanitarian reforms, in the face of significant resistance to change Has widespread support both within the royal family and throughout the country

Is suddenly a potentially unstable “Mad King,” because… “Khashoggi!”

Far from being legitimately concerned about an ally’s future, the Khashoggi coalition is well aware that MBS is a problem for their agenda, which is primed to fundamentally transform U.S. interests away from our traditional allies.

The Khashoggi coalition’s real problem with MBS is that he has been consistently aligned with Saudi core national interests, and he has given rise to a nationalism/patriotism in Riyadh that has made it more difficult to manipulate Saudis into embracing their outside agenda.

Saudi Arabia is less malleable than ever before, but that doesn’t mean Riyadh is any less pro-U.S. Proven by the outstanding relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia under the Trump Administration, the emphasis on mutual-respect for sovereignty and national priorities has allowed for both countries to flourish together. But entities that do not respect the nation state model, such as the Khashoggi coalition, does not want a Saudi leader like MBS, who has aggressively opposed Iran’s encroachment into the Gulf, and toxic infiltration campaigns from other regional rivals. The Khashoggi coalition prefers a weaker leader in charge, one that can be manipulated into submission to a greater outside agenda.

Jamal Khashoggi is no longer a man, he has transformed into an information operation purposed with executing the meddling interests of anti U.S. radicals.

