The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is supposed to be a non-political body that evaluates and recommends vaccines for children and adults. Unfortunately, this outfit is not only plagued with corruption and special interests, it is also a hyper political entity, The Dossier has found.

ACIP is expected to meet Thursday to add Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 injection to the list of required childhood vaccines without any clinical data supporting their position. This process would trigger blanket legal immunity for Pfizer and Moderna.

The Dossier has discovered that 6 ACIP committee members — Dr. Wilbur Chen, Dr. Helen Keipp Talbott, Dr. Nirav Shah, Dr. Camille Kotton, Dr. Grace Lee, and Lynn Bahta — maintain a public presence on Twitter.

Out of those 6, we discovered that four of the six regularly engage in political advocacy on the platform. Here’s but a small sample size of the political activism of committee members, which again, are tasked with the enormous responsibility of endorsing the safety and efficacy of children’s pharmaceutical products.

Lynn Bahta

Term: 7/1/2019 – 6/30/2023

Tells House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to impeach President Trump again.

Says Republicans are trying to “rob the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency.”

Donates to campaign to “flip state legislatures.”

Describes Rep Marjorie Taylor Green as a “living Onion headline.”

Advocates for Sen Amy Klobouchar to pass legislation

Makes a commitment to be “anti-racist”

Republicans are advancing a “white supremacist narrative.”

“Racist conservatives” retweet

Dr Helen Keipp Talbott

Term: 10/29/2018 – 6/30/2023

Shares post comparing non-compliant Americans to 9/11 terrorists

Retweets endorsement of democrat candidate for governor:

Endless retweeting about abortion policy:

Retweets attack on Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Dr Camille Nelson Kotton

Term: 12/23/2020 – 6/30/2024

Retweets attack on Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo

Retweets attack on Dr. Oz, candidate for senate in Pennsylvania

Retweets support for Hillary Clinton

Dr Grace Lee (Chair of CDC committee)

Term: 8/4/2021 – 6/30/2023

Retweets article on abortion advocacy

Retweets Dem congressman’s abortion advocacy

As you can see above, these voting ACIP committee members are acting as progressive activists, and not the objective observers that all Americans rely upon for pharmaceutical recommendations.

