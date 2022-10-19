‘Impeach him again’: CDC advisory committee plagued with political activism
Committee set to green light shots for kids with no clinical data.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is supposed to be a non-political body that evaluates and recommends vaccines for children and adults. Unfortunately, this outfit is not only plagued with corruption and special interests, it is also a hyper political entity, The Dossier has found.
ACIP is expected to meet Thursday to add Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 injection to the list of required childhood vaccines without any clinical data supporting their position. This process would trigger blanket legal immunity for Pfizer and Moderna.
The Dossier has discovered that 6 ACIP committee members — Dr. Wilbur Chen, Dr. Helen Keipp Talbott, Dr. Nirav Shah, Dr. Camille Kotton, Dr. Grace Lee, and Lynn Bahta — maintain a public presence on Twitter.
Out of those 6, we discovered that four of the six regularly engage in political advocacy on the platform. Here’s but a small sample size of the political activism of committee members, which again, are tasked with the enormous responsibility of endorsing the safety and efficacy of children’s pharmaceutical products.
Lynn Bahta
Term: 7/1/2019 – 6/30/2023
Tells House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to impeach President Trump again.
Says Republicans are trying to “rob the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency.”
Donates to campaign to “flip state legislatures.”
Describes Rep Marjorie Taylor Green as a “living Onion headline.”
Advocates for Sen Amy Klobouchar to pass legislation
Makes a commitment to be “anti-racist”
Republicans are advancing a “white supremacist narrative.”
“Racist conservatives” retweet
Dr Helen Keipp Talbott
Term: 10/29/2018 – 6/30/2023
Shares post comparing non-compliant Americans to 9/11 terrorists
Retweets endorsement of democrat candidate for governor:
Endless retweeting about abortion policy:
Retweets attack on Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX)
Dr Camille Nelson Kotton
Term: 12/23/2020 – 6/30/2024
Retweets attack on Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Retweets attack on Dr. Oz, candidate for senate in Pennsylvania
Retweets support for Hillary Clinton
Dr Grace Lee (Chair of CDC committee)
Term: 8/4/2021 – 6/30/2023
Retweets article on abortion advocacy
Retweets Dem congressman’s abortion advocacy
As you can see above, these voting ACIP committee members are acting as progressive activists, and not the objective observers that all Americans rely upon for pharmaceutical recommendations.
