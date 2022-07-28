The average 21st century American politician doesn’t care about you and your family, or even the district he or she represents. As COVID Mania made crystal clear, their main concern is making sure they have the power to rule over you.

Rarely do they wield this power to the benefit of constituents who elected them through the traditional democratic process (of course, there are exceptions, but these “noble politicians” are a tiny minority on the federal level). In order to achieve electoral success, politicians get in the good graces of elite, well-funded networks via Washington, Wall Street, and elsewhere. As long as they accommodate the interests of this 0.01% fractional group, power incumbency remains an indefinite prospect.

Over the past few years, the politicians in charge have authorized the printing of trillions and trillions of dollars in the name of a “global pandemic.” In doing so, they debased the currency and set off an inflation time bomb, making the vast majority of Americans significantly poorer and worse off.

While the average American is now combating the horrors of government and Federal Reserve-induced stagflation, the politician’s patrons are wealthier than ever. The major beneficiaries of this decade’s money printing adventures have been the people who already have all of the wealth and power. Moreover, the wealth gap has only grown significantly in their favor, and that is all by design. As the Biden Administration challenges the once widely accepted definition of a recession, it’s become clear that the people in charge are willing to deceive the public indefinitely while they pursue the continuation of these outcomes.

America’s money is broken. The U.S. dollar has become nothing more than a tool to maintain the status of our ruling elite, at the expense of billions of families worldwide.

From a logical, objective perspective, there is no justification for the current status quo. Why does the unconstitutional Federal Reserve get to manipulate the money? Where is the accountability in this process?

It’s completely insane that politicians and shadowy, opaque actors at the Federal Reserve have control over the U.S. economy. If you’re trained in even the most basic frameworks of free market economics, you can easily understand the obvious economic and ethical shortcomings of a system that is micromanaged by very imperfect humans, rather than the forces of a free market.

With all of the amazing technology and interconnectivity at our fingertips, it is totally bonkers to be living in 2022 and relying on a bunch of Keynesian economists to manage the prospects of your current and future prosperity.

Thankfully, in 2009, humanity was granted a massive technological and humanitarian breakthrough with the invention of Bitcoin, a true free market money that I believe is destined to become the future global reserve currency. (If you’d like to learn more about Bitcoin, I highly recommend getting started with the free literature available at the Nakomoto Institute)

In the short term, I can definitely see the coming BRICS reserve currency overtaking the Dollar, as these countries are currently better positioned for success. However, it will fail, because it has the same shortcomings as all other fiat systems.

Americans, or anyone in the world whose government is tethered to the dollar or another junk fiat currency, no longer needs to attach their hopes and dreams to the U.S. Dollar. And it would be unwise to maintain the delusion that the forces in charge of the dollar are looking out for We The People.

No, it is not patriotic to prop up our broken money, and doing so will just lead to endless suffering. In 2022, the U.S. dollar has become the instrument for a monetary cartel that serves only the interests of its own circles of power and influence. It has nothing to do with Americanism. If we want to fix the economy, we need to get politicians and unaccountable self-appointed pseudo monetary masterminds out of the money business.

