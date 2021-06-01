How Ron DeSantis saved America from COVID tyranny

He made the case for freedom, backed by science.

Jordan Schachtel
Jun 1Comment 8Share

Watching the entirety of the Anglosphere, and even a giant chunk of the West, stuck in perpetual COVID hysteria has given me the opportunity to reflect on how close the whole of America came to being trapped in a “COVID Zero” complex with the rest of the world. Had it not been for Ron DeSantis and a handful of GOP governors, in all likelihood, we’d still be hopelessly in step one of our roadmap to normalcy. 

Just take a look at the events in the Anglosphere in recent days and weeks.

Australia has imposed another ultra-restrictive lockdown. I lost track of how many lockdowns Melbourne has been in at this point, and how many times they have “stamped out” COVID, only for it to return weeks later.

Twitter avatar for @10NewsFirstMelb10 News First Melbourne @10NewsFirstMelb
#Breaking: 10 News First has been told that a proposal to extend Victoria’s lockdown is being considered by cabinet and discussed by senior Victorian government officials right now, with a final decision to come in the morning. #Covid19 I @SimoLove Image

June 1st 2021

15 Retweets

Canada remains in a state of complete lockdown. 

Twitter avatar for @CFIBDan Kelly @CFIB
You know a Canadian province has been overusing lockdowns when their length is a focus of overseas news agencies. It is well past time to #OpenOntario. Small businesses can do this safely. Toronto lockdown - one of the world’s longest?What is the effect of one of the longest pandemic indoor-dining bans in the world?bbc.com

May 24th 2021

224 Retweets

The United Kingdom is on the brink of revising its plan to end lockdowns, despite failing to find any actual COVID cases, citing the latest “scariant.” 

Twitter avatar for @alfonslopeztenaAlfons López Tena @alfonslopeztena
21 June target for scrapping England’s COVID restrictions is increasingly under threat, there had been “exponential growth” in new cases among the 41% who have not yet been vaccinated (62% are waiting their second jab). The Indian variant accounts for 75% End of England Covid lockdown on 21 June increasingly in doubtDate for lifting remaining curbs may be moved amid warnings of third wave driven by India varianttheguardian.com

May 31st 2021

41 Retweets

New Zealand’s self siege continues in perpetuity. 

Twitter avatar for @ZDNetZDNet @ZDNet
IT skills shortage remains in Australia and New Zealand as borders stay shut IT skills shortage remains in Australia and New Zealand as borders stay shut | ZDNetWhile Australian and New Zealand employers are looking to hire more talent, the right skills do not appear easy to find, the latest Hays Salary Guide Report has indicated, yet half of employers plan to barely open their wallets to retain talent.zdnet.com

June 1st 2021

3 Retweets

Now a year and a half into COVID Mania, much of the world carries on with complete pseudoscientific insanity despite zero supporting evidence for the human rights atrocities being committed against their own citizens in the name of stopping a virus.

That could have been our fate, too, had it not been for a small group of leaders who dared to defy the so-called scientific consensus on lockdowns.

Sure, Governors Kristi Noem (R-SD) and Brian Kemp (R-GA), among others, are to be applauded for their efforts in keeping their states as open as possible, but no American politician has been as relentless as Gov. DeSantis when it came to making the case against the draconian madness that is lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates, vaccine movement passes, and a number of other disastrous COVID-related restrictions.

DeSantis made it a point to showcase that his policy decisions instinctively leaned on liberty in addition to being evidence-based. He elevated the voices of some of the preeminent experts in the field to make the case that these restrictions were not just fundamentally anti-American, but they were also based on fraudulent science. In defending his course of action, DeSantis held multiple live roundtables and open discussions for a global audience on the real science and the data of the pandemic with some of the best and brightest minds in the profession, including Dr. Scott Atlas of the Hoover Institution, Oxford’s Dr. Sunetra Gupta, Harvard’s Martin Kulldorff, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, to name a few.

Twitter avatar for @justin_hartJustin Hart @justin_hart
Epic Roundtable via Governor DeSantis. Experts below. DeSantis, Atlas, Gupta, Bhattacharya, and Kulldorff, All on One StageOn March 18, 2021, Governor DeSantis brought together a host of heavy hitters – deeply knowledgable in their fields – to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on societies. Gover…rationalground.com

March 18th 2021

39 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @jeffreyatuckerJeffrey A Tucker @jeffreyatucker
Gov. DeSantis Holds Second Roundtable with Public Health Experts Gov. DeSantis Holds Second Roundtable with Public Health Experts“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday April 12, 2021, hosted a second roundtable discussion with public health experts. The first one was taken down by YouTube. In a rebuke to the censors and in the interest of public knowledge of science, the governor held another with most of the same experts...zpr.io

April 14th 2021

86 Retweets

What separates Gov DeSantis from his gubernatorial colleagues across America is that he was willing to fight both battles and engage both the moral and scientific arguments against lockdowns at the same time. In doing so, DeSantis became the de facto leader of the resistance against COVID tyranny in America, defying corrupt, hyper politicized U.S. Government Health institutions like the CDC and the NIH, the Biden Administration, the “expertise” of career bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci and the recently “retired” Deborah Birx, and power drunk lockdown governors like Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and Gavin Newsom (D-CA). 

Florida’s reopening was a success too obvious to ignore to any fair-minded observers. Both the data and the lived experience of Floridians showed that lockdowns did more harm than good.  Florida, even with its older population, consistently outperformed lockdown states. Florida, with its open schools and open businesses, outperformed states where these institutions remained walled off from the people.

Moreover, Florida’s anti-lockdown success was critical to the policies of fence sitting governors like Doug Ducey in Arizona and Greg Abbott in Texas, who finally, after months of catering to the supposed science behind restrictions, came around to embrace Florida’s roadmap to reopening.

Twitter avatar for @ianmSCIM @ianmSC
It’s hard to believe that we’re still arguing about the effectiveness of masks & interventions after Florida essentially removed all restrictions, faced huge expert criticism and then had better results than lockdown states for 5+ months Results are in guys, The Science™ failed Image

May 19th 2021

491 Retweets

Although political activists and the corporate press (such as the Miami Herald and other prominent publications both inside and outside of Florida) did their best to attempt to smear the governor’s COVID policies with fake data and conspiracy theories, Florida’s positive results from its “Free State” governance model were too good to be ignored. “Public health experts” and panic salesmen failed to provide a counter narrative to Florida’s success story, and eventually, the masses began to demand answers about why their conditions couldn’t resemble Florida’s. 

Twitter avatar for @aginntAaron Ginn @aginnt
Blue anon strikes again! “The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.” Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t | National ReviewThe former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.nationalreview.com

May 13th 2021

14 Retweets

The Florida success caused the Biden Administration and pro-lockdown governors to scramble for answers. After months of having claimed the moral high ground, they were put on defense. It became more and more difficult for these authoritarian forces to continue to justify their power grabs. Though there remains some holdouts, these forces are not even bothering to claim that the science is on their side. They are now largely justifying their remaining restrictions by claiming citizens are not psychologically ready to embrace freedom again until a late date. 

Twitter avatar for @THRThe Hollywood Reporter @THR
California Plans to Lift Most Pandemic Restrictions June 15 California Plans to Lift Most Pandemic Restrictions June 15“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” said Gavin Newsom on Tuesday.thr.cm

April 6th 2021

29 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @DailyCallerDaily Caller @DailyCaller
Pete Buttigieg Admits Plane And Train Mask Requirements Are About ‘Respect’ Rather Than Science Pete Buttigieg Admits Plane And Train Mask Requirements Are About ‘Respect’ Rather Than ScienceTransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that continued mask requirements for public transportation were about &quot;respect&quot; rather than science.dailycaller.com

June 1st 2021

355 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @TheEliKleinEli Klein @TheEliKlein
Newsom’s California is keeping Covid restrictions in place for psychological reasons. Literally because the majority of Californians are mentally “not ready” to fully open, even though there’s no Covid emergency So much self-inflicted harm. Newsom shouldn’t have this authority

June 1st 2021

54 Retweets

Gov. DeSantis may not have been the first man through the door on opposing lockdowns, but he made the case for freedom against COVID tyranny louder, more succinctly, and with more passion and persistence than any of his counterpart political allies across the nation. His efforts to raise awareness about the cruelty and anti-science nature of societal and institutional closures didn’t just stop with the reopening of Florida, they continue to this day. And for good reason, both his allies and adversaries have been forced to recognize the Florida governor as an emerging force to be reckoned with on the world stage.

Many future stories will remain exclusive to paid subscribers. By subscribing to The Dossier for just $5 a month or $50 a year, you will have immediate access to my best work. You can subscribe by clicking the button below:

Comment 8Share
← Previous