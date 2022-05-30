One of the most frequent questions I get from The Dossier readers involves the lack of accountability during the COVID era.

How could people responsible for so much harm just move on and get away with all of it, without even facing a slap on the wrist? How could the likes of the CDC, FDA, Fauci, and company destroy millions of lives and face no repercussions? How did Pfizer and Moderna executives rob the American people blind and face no recourse? How were all kinds of “public health experts” on the federal, state, and local level able to abuse our unalienable rights without facing any consequences for their actions?

Well, I wanted to fill you in on what I was up to this weekend.

I participated in a fascinating working group that was brought together by Jeffrey Tucker’s Brownstone Institute.

Joined by what I consider some of the brightest minds in economics, science, medicine, and journalism, we drafted the foundations of a document that will hopefully be used as a means to hold the villains of the COVID era accountable for their authoritarian madness.

If you’re a reader of The Dossier, you’ve definitely seen these individuals on your television and you’ve read their seminal articles. They come from all walks of life. It was an absolute honor to spend the weekend among them. I will let them discuss their involvement in the project if they so choose, and I’m sure they will. The major participants will likely start discussing this matter in the coming weeks.

We are calling this document the Articles of Inquiry , and it remains in its very early stages. This paper will serve a much different purpose than the influential Great Barrington Declaration. Brownstone’s working group intends on documenting the true history of this era, while allowing the paper to serve as a springboard for federal investigations and other avenues of exploration.

The goal of course is to hold these actors accountable for the disaster that was COVID Mania. The American ruling class committed over two full years (and counting) worth of the worst government directed human rights atrocities of the 21st century, and they shouldn't get a free pass for the tyranny they imposed upon both America and the world.

Expect more on this topic to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

