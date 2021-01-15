Hoaxed: The FBI continues leaks warning about 50 state ‘pro-Trump uprisings’ that are not actually happening

Please read my first story on this development, “Debunked: There’s no evidence of a planned ‘huge uprising of pro-Trump ‘armed protests’ in all 50 states.”

The info op continues. Another “FBI bulletin,” which warns of the dangers of claimed imminent pro-Trump revolts, has hit the press.

This latest FBI bulletin — which, similar to the first bulletin, was leaked to the press prior to the FBI even discussing the “urgent” matter — warns of “substantial,” imminent dangers to the public.

ABC News, which was also one of the select media outlets that coincidentally happened to acquire the first FBI bulletin, reports:

“The danger to the public and to law enforcement officers from explosive devices during expected upcoming protests ‘is substantial,’ the FBI warned in a new awareness bulletin obtained by ABC News.”

“The FBI now wants to make first responders aware of what has been deployed in the past and what they might encounter during demonstrations linked to the inauguration,” the report continues, in warning of the possibility of the use of explosive devices.

On Thursday, FBI Director Chris Wray briefed Vice President Mike Pence that the FBI was seeing an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter” related to potential Inauguration Day threats.

“We’re concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in D.C. and in state capitols around the country in the days that come that could bring armed individuals within close proximity to government facilities and officials,” Wray added.

Wray and the FBI leaks refer to the Boogaloo movement, a small internet forum-based, loosely-connected organization with no central leadership that covers a wide swath of political ideologies, with some voicing extremist viewpoints.

There are several problems with the core claims in this latest FBI bulletin, in addition to the new warnings from Director Wray.

First and foremost, there are no actual “expected upcoming protests” rife with armed pro-Trump rabble rousers in all 50 states. That narrative is almost wholesale fiction. The kernel of truth in the story is the fact that this movement did in fact want to have armed rallies in all 50 states, but the outfit does not have the capacity nor the resources to do so. Antifa wants to transform the United States into a communist dictatorship. White supremacists want to turn America into an ethno state. There are lots of groups on the periphery of society that want to see things happen their way, but that does not mean that they have the capacity to pull these things off.

In fact, as I reported on Tuesday, this small fringe group that had initially advertised its 50 states “armed protest” has called it off. “Plans to have a demonstration in Washington DC are cancelled and will not move forward,” a memo posted Sunday on the group’s aggregator website read. Moreover, the fringe group has received zero public support from significant pro-Trump organizations.

As governors continue to deploy tens of thousands of national guard soldiers into capital cities across America, in expectation of these supposed “armed uprisings,” the media seems entirely uninterested in reporting on these crucial developments.

Before its main Facebook page was taken down, the Boogaloo page had accumulated a humble sum of about 30,000 people. The FBI and the media has falsely characterized this movement as pro-Trump, when this is not at all the case. In fact, the main news aggregator website for this movement routinely mocks the president and his supporters.

The Bureau has warned that the Boogaloo movement has the capacity to stage armed “uprisings” in every state in the days leading up to Inauguration Day. This is also completely baseless. The group is best known not for organizing large, destructive militias (like Antifa or other fringe movements), but instead, for its members being routinely swept up in FBI sting operations. The FBI has thoroughly infiltrated the organization with undercover operatives and confidential informants. Over the course of the past year, several claimed Boogaloo members have been arrested for a variety of plots.

The FBI appears to be running this particular information operation on their own, without any seeming cross agency collaboration that was present during the Trump-Russia episode. Fellow government agencies have even gone as far as to publicly dispute the FBI claims of a massive uprising in the works.

“There’s no specific credible threats at this point in time,” Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, told CNN on Friday. “There’s just this raised level of tension. And so we’re raising our security level. And we’re doing it across the country,”

