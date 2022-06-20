Handing over America’s youth to the mRNA mafia
America is the only country in the world that allows for mRNA injections for infants.
America is now the only country in the world that allows for experimental mRNA injections for kids under 5 years old, and sadly, rather unsurprisingly, a significant portion of my country is celebrating this insanity.
The chief pharmaceutical propagandist in the White House has described these shots as “lifesaving,” encouraging the shots for a population that remains entirely unaffected by COVID-19. Whose lives are being saved exactly, when the shots have zero benefit, don’t prevent infection or transmission, and can only increase risks to a vulnerable population?
Following the CDC's recommendation for vaccines for kids under 5, for the first time, virtually every American can now access the protections from these lifesaving vaccines. Dr. Ashish Jha explains further:
Yes, you guessed it: Big Pharma is the beneficiary.