America is now the only country in the world that allows for experimental mRNA injections for kids under 5 years old, and sadly, rather unsurprisingly, a significant portion of my country is celebrating this insanity.

The chief pharmaceutical propagandist in the White House has described these shots as “lifesaving,” encouraging the shots for a population that remains entirely unaffected by COVID-19. Whose lives are being saved exactly, when the shots have zero benefit, don’t prevent infection or transmission, and can only increase risks to a vulnerable population?

[Check out my sponsor, Swan Bitcoin, which gives The Dossier readers $10 in free Bitcoin just for signing up]

Yes, you guessed it: Big Pharma is the beneficiary.