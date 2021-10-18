Freedom Prevails: Florida registers nation’s lowest COVID case numbers

Florida is now outperforming every state in the contiguous United States in terms of new COVID-19 cases per capita. And they did it all without a Vax Pass system, widespread business closures, mask mandates, and/or draconian lockdowns.

Here’s the details:

Outside of Hawaii and select outlying U.S. territories, Florida has the lowest COVID case rate in America.

And it all happened under the leadership of a man who the corporate media and ruling class have taken to labeling “DeathSantis” for his refusal to implement draconian COVID policies, such as mandatory masks, pharmaceutical injection mandates, business closures, and the like.

A decent human being would understand this data as a cause for celebration, especially for all of the corporate press reporters and pundits who expressed “deep concern” for Florida when its COVID numbers went up earlier this year in tandem with its annual respiratory season. Yet somehow, I am struggling to find these once “very concerned” reporters updating us on the status of Florida.

I’ve found nothing from the Miami Herald. Nothing from the Orlando Sentinel. Nothing from the Palm Beach Post. Nothing from the Tampa Bay Times. For some reason, they only seem to want to report the COVID numbers during Florida’s respiratory season, and they always seem to forget to report the data when it support the governor’s policies. It’s almost as if there is an ulterior motive, or an agenda in play, or something!

Far from reporting on the decline in cases while Florida remains open and free, the corporate press in the state has now pivoted to entertaining Blue Anon conspiracy theories about DeSantis and his staff. They claim, without evidence, that there is a massive conspiracy to manipulate the data. Others have decided to offer support for the hopeless candidates for governor that will attempt to unseat DeSantis in 2022.

The news cycle is a carbon copy of how the press and pundit class reacted last year when Florida was outperforming the nation and the super restrictive northeast was witnessing another series of COVID season outbreaks. DeSantis was not right, you see. He was “hIDINg tHE NumBERs!”

Florida has very much been open since April of 2020, and now, it is outperforming the rest of the nation. According to the “follow the science” crowd, which claims that they can completely control the spread of a virus, and that there is no such thing as an annual respiratory illness season, the only logical conclusion here is that Florida’s COVID policies are superior to those implemented by any other state.

According to the logic of the Faucian Temple of Government Science, the data demonstrating Florida’s superiority means every other state in the nation must at once follow Florida’s example and remove all restrictions purportedly implemented in order to “stop the spread.” All Vax Passes must be thrown out. All mandates must be extinguishes immediately in the name of The Science.

Florida is currently “stopping the spread” better than the rest of the nation. No more masks, no more closures, no more lockdowns, and no more restrictions whatsoever. Failing to follow Florida means that you’re a certified Science Denier. The Branch Covidians of the Kingdom of Government Science mustn’t depart from their faith. Don’t be a Science Denier. Embrace freedom, and as the self-proclaimed human embodiment of science itself, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is known to say, “your numbers will come down.”

