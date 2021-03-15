Free States vs Lockdown States: Freedom prevailed, while Communism failed

Unemployment is through the roof in lockdown states.

Jordan Schachtel
Mar 15Comment 21Share

The economic results of America’s ongoing experiment with COVID-19 top-down authoritarianism are in, and they provided for the clearest picture to date about the very real, devastating side effects of lockdowns.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has made available a series of new statistics highlighting the unemployment figures from January (pre-pandemic mania) 2020 when compared to January of 2021, and the difference in outcomes is staggering.

Twitter avatar for @kerpenPhil Kerpen @kerpen
January unemployment by state: ranked table Image

March 15th 2021

32 Retweets

As you can see by the chart posted by Phil Kerpen, South Dakota, which has remained open over the course of the past year, has the best numbers on record. Under Governor Kristi Noem’s leadership, South Dakota registered both the lowest percentage increase of unemployment, in addition to the lowest overall unemployment percentage.

Of the remaining 9 states with the best unemployment numbers, every state but Vermont took a more minimalist approach to COVID-19 restrictions.

On the other side of the spectrum, here’s a list of the states that saw a spike in unemployment of 4 percent or more since January, 2020: 

-California

-New York

-New Jersey

-Connecticut

-Hawaii

-Illinois

-Nevada

-Massachusetts

All of the aforementioned states instituted major lockdowns that were intended to stop the annual respiratory sickness season from occurring, but failed to do so. These policies did in fact detonate their respective economies. Moreover, most of these states continue to have major restrictions in place that will keep unemployment moving in the wrong direction.

Twitter avatar for @govkristinoemGovernor Kristi Noem @govkristinoem
Finally, an honest comparison from the mainstream press. The virus spread in every state. That's why we focused on hospital capacity to take care of those who needed elevated levels of care. Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actionsNearly a year after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the nation’s first statewide shutdown because of the coronavirus, masks remain mandated, indoor dining and other activities are...apnews.com

March 15th 2021

223 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @ianmSCIM @ianmSC
It remains astounding that Fauci has been able to get away with criticizing Florida while praising California for following his advice, has seen California report more new deaths every day for four months afterwards & has never had to face a single adversarial question about it Image

March 15th 2021

541 Retweets

After a full year of evaluating the data, it’s clear that there was no threat to states that allowed the economy and society to flourish. It took courage for these political leaders to stand up to COVID mania, and their states have been rewarded in the form of a more thriving economy and society.

States like New York and California, where millions have been driven into financial ruin, imposed top-down draconian measures in order to “stop the spread.” They have only registered significantly worse outcomes, on both a disease burden front in addition to the ruinous economic and societal side effects of lockdowns. Not a single top-down restriction supposedly intended to “stop the spread” did anything statistically demonstrable to quell the virus problem.

Comment 21Share
← PreviousNext →