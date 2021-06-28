Follow the science: ‘Deadly’ Delta variant registers a 99.9+% recovery rate

You wouldn’t know it by following the corporate press and the usual suspects who traffic in endless amounts of COVID Mania fear mongering, but the actual data on the much hyped Delta variant (sometimes referred to as the Indian variant) that you keep hearing about is hardly the “deadly” virus that it’s being hyped up as.

Don’t take it from me. Here’s the data straight from the U.K. government, which is tracking this mutation as sporting a case fatality rate of 0.1%.

Now, a case fatality rate (CFR) is many times higher than the actual death rate (infection fatality rate, or IFR), because the vast majority of COVID-19 cases go undetected. Through my previous reporting, I’ve found that the World Health Organization runs its numbers based on the estimate that 1 in 20 cases are detected, while the CDC bases its estimates on a 1 in 10 ratio.

In plain english, this means that based on CDC and WHO guidelines, the Delta variant’s death rate is actually significantly lower than the 0.1% number that appears in the U.K. government docs.

Additionally, there is still the “dying from COVID” versus “dying with COVID” problem in this calculation. In places like the U.K., any death that occurs within 28 days of a positive COVID test is labeled as a COVID death. They don’t conclude if a positive test has actually contributed to that death in any meaningful way.

Now, observe the detachment between this infinitesimal threat and the fear mongering campaign surrounding it.

The Delta variant weighs in at such a low, inconsequential death rate that it becoming the dominant strain (with an actual death rate registering multiple times under that of a seasonal Flu) should actually be celebrated as a relief for humanity, yet the people who want to rule over us like power drunk despots would not benefit from such an admission. Using the word “deadly” to describe this mutation is simply total propaganda, and a complete assault on our language.

Of course, there was never a reason to rob us of our liberties in the name of attempting to control the spread of a virus. And especially with the Delta case, the argument for further restrictions immediately falls apart upon examination of the data. If only they followed the science!

Many future stories will remain exclusive to paid subscribers. By subscribing to The Dossier for just $5 a month or $50 a year, you will have immediate access to my best work. You can subscribe by clicking the button below: