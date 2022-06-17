Florida stands alone in defiance of the mRNA drug cartel
49 states order COVID injections for kids under 5
49 states have decided to follow the federal government’s lead in ordering COVID injections for children under 5, despite glaring evidence of a failed pharmaceutical product that doesn’t serve any benefit to them whatsoever, and has the potential to cause serious side effects.
MOMENTS AGO: #Florida Gov. #DeSantis on #Covid vaccines for children: “Our Dept. of Health has been very clear. The risks outweigh the benefits, and we recommend against.” Blames media for “misinformation.” bit.ly/3QCLYDd
On Friday, the FDA authorized mRNA COVID shots (both Pfizer and Moderna) under emergency use for children under 5 down to 6 months of age. The approval made its way through the halls of the federal bureaucracy, regardless of any studies showing a positive benefit for injecting young children with mRNA shots, which, even in adults, do not effectively prevent coronavirus infection.