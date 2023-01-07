On December 27th, a bombshell lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against JPMorgan Chase, in which a federal prosecutor alleged that the country’s largest bank “knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the [Jeffrey] Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Notably, President Joe Biden arrived in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), where the lawsuit originated through its attorney general’s office, that very same day for a pre-planned vacation. Just 3 days later, on New Year’s Eve, the USVI attorney general was swiftly dismissed by Democrat politician Albert Bryan, the governor of the Virgin Islands.

Given’s Biden’s track record, questions surfaced about the possibility of another quid pro quo, similar to the president’s infamous deal that forced the Kiev government to fire a prosecutor who was investigating his family business ties in Ukraine. Furthering the possibility of a quid pro quo is the reality that the Virgin Islands is entirely reliant on federal funds to keep the island’s economy afloat. Governor Bryan has spent the past few months shuttling back and forth between D.C. and the USVI, hoping to secure more bailout money and “renewable energy” subsidies, given the high costs and low returns of their solar projects.

Denise George, the recently fired USVI attorney general who filed the lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, in alleging illegal entanglement with Epstein’s empire, has maintained an incredibly low profile since her New Year’s Eve dismissal. She has not commented publicly on the matter directly, but she has finally spoken about the lawsuit itself, which of course is no longer under her direction.

Her first and only comment after being fired came Friday in a short blurb to The New York Times.

“I stand firm in my belief that the lawsuit I filed against JPMorgan Chase in our pursuit of justice must continue,” George said, in sticking to the case she filed. “No institution, organization or person should be off-limits, no matter how wealthy or powerful.”

She continued:

“The Virgin Islands attorney general, as in everywhere else in the United States, is required to prosecute or pursue legal action for violations of the law, and to serve the people. Doing the job of the attorney general should not be incompatible with holding the job of attorney general.”

Notably, The Times did not mention that Biden was physically on the U.S. territory during the saga. Moreover, the “paper of record” claimed that the firing was merely due to “tensions” with the governor.

While George has now spoken about the case, but not her firing, Governor Bryan has not said a single word about either the case or the potentially scandalous New Year’s Eve incident. Bryan held his inauguration ceremonies on Wednesday after a successful reelection campaign in November.

It has become clear that Bryan’s communications staff will largely only speak on background with reporters, and they will not discuss the situation directly. Instead, they claim that her New Year’s Eve firing was merely due to vague personality differences.

“The governor relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general," spokesman Richard Motta told the press in a statement. "I am not at liberty to discuss details on personnel matters. I can only confirm that media reports indicating the JP Morgan lawsuit as the reason are not entirely accurate. I hope you understand."

It is unclear whether the Virgin Islands DOJ will pursue the Epstein-JP MorganChase case without George, who in early December secured a $105 million settlement against Epstein’s estate.

Denise George was fired days just days after filing a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase, accusing the banking behemoth of facilitating and turning a “blind eye” to Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking empire, and all of the major players involved have yet to say a word about it.

Share